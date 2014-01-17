DITEK Shows Off New Outdoor Surge Protector for Ethernet Cabling at ISC West 2017

LAS VEGAS — DITEK, a provider of surge protection solutions, has expanded its range of standards-compliant surge protectors for shielded Ethernet cabling with today’s introduction of the DTK-MRJPOEX.

The surge protector features a NEMA 4X enclosure with weatherproof connectors for installation in harsh or outdoor environments.

“The very nature of outdoor IP-based installations highlights the need for surge protection to prevent serious damage,” says Jason Klein, National Sales Manager, DITEK. “We design and build our products to protect the equipment and data that our customers depend on.”

When used with STP cabling, the DTK-MRJPOEX requires no earth ground. It is compatible with CAT5e, CAT6 and CAT6A cabling infrastructure that exceeds the IEEE Standards for PoE, according to the company.

Design features include shielded RJ45 connectors and liquid-tight cordgrips. Other specifications include a surge current rating of 20kA/pair and gigabit data speed with no signal degradation.

Here at ISC West, Ditek is highlighting the vital importance of protecting security, fire and other building systems from power surges and spikes that can damage or destroy equipment and data.

“When an organization learns that a multi-million dollar investment can be destroyed with one lightning strike, it becomes a very compelling value proposition,” says Mr. Klein. “At that point the ROI of surge protection becomes very obvious.”

Check out DITEK at booth #6089.

READ NEXT: The Ultimate Guide to ISC West 2017