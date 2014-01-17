SSI logo

Spotlight on ISC West

Top Story
The Ultimate Guide to ISC West 2017
Delve into SSI ’s overview of the annual conference to learn about the educational offerings, networking events, among other activities to help plan your…
More on ISC West
ISC West News & Resources
DITEK Introduces Surge Protectors for Shielded Ethernet Cabling
Trendnet Unveils Wireless Controller Kits at ISC West
DMP Releases Gunshot Detection Technology, Doorbell Camera at…
Pelco Optera Panoramic Multi-Sensor Cameras Deliver Panomersive…
More on ISC West
SAMMY Awards
Finalists for the 22nd Annual SAMMY Awards were announced. Find out which installing security dealers have a shot to take home a SAMMY Award.
View this years finalists.
Presented By

DITEK Shows Off New Outdoor Surge Protector for Ethernet Cabling at ISC West 2017

The DTK-MRJPOEX features a NEMA 4X enclosure with weatherproof connectors for installation in harsh or outdoor environments.



By ·


LAS VEGAS — DITEK, a provider of surge protection solutions, has expanded its range of standards-compliant surge protectors for shielded Ethernet cabling with today’s introduction of the DTK-MRJPOEX.

The surge protector features a NEMA 4X enclosure with weatherproof connectors for installation in harsh or outdoor environments.

“The very nature of outdoor IP-based installations highlights the need for surge protection to prevent serious damage,” says Jason Klein, National Sales Manager, DITEK. “We design and build our products to protect the equipment and data that our customers depend on.”

When used with STP cabling, the DTK-MRJPOEX requires no earth ground. It is compatible with CAT5e, CAT6 and CAT6A cabling infrastructure that exceeds the IEEE Standards for PoE, according to the company.

Design features include shielded RJ45 connectors and liquid-tight cordgrips. Other specifications include a surge current rating of 20kA/pair and gigabit data speed with no signal degradation.

Here at ISC West, Ditek is highlighting the vital importance of protecting security, fire and other building systems from power surges and spikes that can damage or destroy equipment and data.

“When an organization learns that a multi-million dollar investment can be destroyed with one lightning strike, it becomes a very compelling value proposition,” says Mr. Klein. “At that point the ROI of surge protection becomes very obvious.”

Check out DITEK at booth #6089.

READ NEXT: The Ultimate Guide to ISC West 2017
Article Topics
Systems Integration · Products · DITEK · ISC West · Surge Protectors · All Topics

About the Author
Steve Karantzoulidis
Steven A. Karantzoulidis is the Web Editor for Security Sales & Integration. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a degree in Communication and has a background in Film, A/V and Social Media.
Contact Steve Karantzoulidis: [email protected]
View More by Steve Karantzoulidis

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

DITEK, Surge Protectors







Latest Download!
Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship
Full-Service Dealers with their Own In-House Security Monitoring Centers are Increasingly Turning to Third-Party Providers for a More Integrated Relationship

Trending
ADT Execs Outline Ambitious Plans for 2017
Alarm.com Acquires Icontrol, Settles Honeywell Lawsuit
Introducing the SSI Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2017
SSI Reveals SAMMY Finalists for 22nd Annual Awards Program
13 Low-Light Video Surveillance Tips to Enlighten Your Solutions

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West