DITEK’s Portfolio of Total Surge Solution Products on Display at NFPA Expo

BOSTON — DITEK is displaying its portfolio of surge protection solutions for addressable and conventional alarm systems here at the 2017 NFPA Conference & Expo.

The Total Surge Solution (TSS) is designed for complete addressable fire panel protection for AC, signaling and notification circuits and is compatible with all major alarm systems.

“It is so easy to protect equipment against loss and downtime caused by power surges, and yet we often see businesses and schools hurt because they fail to do this,” says Jason Klein, national sales manager, DITEK. “Our TSS lineup delivers optimum protection and performance to maintain the integrity of life safety systems.”

The TSS lineup consists of nine system-specific models:

DTK-TSS1 – The TSS1 protects 120VAC system power and up to ten pairs of low voltage SLC, IDC/PIV and NAC circuits. Ships with AC protection that includes dry contacts for remote notification of surge protection status, a loop protector test module and a mounting base for up to five DTK-2MHLP/2MHTP 2-pair loop/dialer protectors (sold separately).



DTK-TSS2 – Designed for conventional alarm systems, the TSS2 protects 120V system power and up to four pairs of SLC, IDC, or NAC circuits. It has a NEMA 4X enclosure and comes with AC protection that includes dry contacts for remote notification of surge protection status and a mounting base for one or two DTK-2MHLP/2MHTP 2-pair loop/dialer protectors (sold separately).



DTK-TSS3 – The TSS3 is ideal for protecting two- to four-pair building-to-building notification and communication runs. Featuring a NEMA 4X enclosure with a mounting base for one or two DTK-2MHLP/2MHTP 2-pair loop/dialer protectors (sold separately).



DTK-120SRD / DTK-TSS4D – The 120SRD protects 120V system power and includes dry contacts for remote notification of surge protection status. The DTK-120SRD can be installed in a NEMA 4X enclosure (DTK-TSS4D) for harsh environments such as outdoor locations, chemical plants and water treatment facilities.



DTK-TSS6 – The TSS6 protects 120V system power, and up to eight pairs of low voltage SLC, IDC/PIV and NAC circuits. Ships with AC protection and a mounting base for up to four DTK2MHLP/2MHTP 2-pair loop/dialer protectors (sold separately).



DTK-2MHLP / DTK-2MHTP – DITEK’s 2MHLP Series and 2MHTP field-replaceable surge protection modules protect two circuit pairs each, from 5V - 130V. Applications include current loops, NAC, SLC and IDC/PIV loops, dialers and alarm panels. DTK-2MHLPTM test module is also available.

