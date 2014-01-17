SSI logo

DITEK’s Portfolio of Total Surge Solution Products on Display at NFPA Expo

TSS is designed for complete addressable fire panel protection for AC, signaling and notification circuits and is compatible with all major alarm systems.



By ·


BOSTON — DITEK is displaying its portfolio of surge protection solutions for addressable and conventional alarm systems here at the 2017 NFPA Conference & Expo.

The Total Surge Solution (TSS) is designed for complete addressable fire panel protection for AC, signaling and notification circuits and is compatible with all major alarm systems.

“It is so easy to protect equipment against loss and downtime caused by power surges, and yet we often see businesses and schools hurt because they fail to do this,” says Jason Klein, national sales manager, DITEK. “Our TSS lineup delivers optimum protection and performance to maintain the integrity of life safety systems.”

The TSS lineup consists of nine system-specific models:

DTK-TSS1 – The TSS1 protects 120VAC system power and up to ten pairs of low voltage SLC, IDC/PIV and NAC circuits. Ships with AC protection that includes dry contacts for remote notification of surge protection status, a loop protector test module and a mounting base for up to five DTK-2MHLP/2MHTP 2-pair loop/dialer protectors (sold separately).

DTK-TSS2 – Designed for conventional alarm systems, the TSS2 protects 120V system power and up to four pairs of SLC, IDC, or NAC circuits. It has a NEMA 4X enclosure and comes with AC protection that includes dry contacts for remote notification of surge protection status and a mounting base for one or two DTK-2MHLP/2MHTP 2-pair loop/dialer protectors (sold separately).

DTK-TSS3 – The TSS3 is ideal for protecting two- to four-pair building-to-building notification and communication runs. Featuring a NEMA 4X enclosure with a mounting base for one or two DTK-2MHLP/2MHTP 2-pair loop/dialer protectors (sold separately).

DTK-120SRD / DTK-TSS4D – The 120SRD protects 120V system power and includes dry contacts for remote notification of surge protection status. The DTK-120SRD can be installed in a NEMA 4X enclosure (DTK-TSS4D) for harsh environments such as outdoor locations, chemical plants and water treatment facilities.

DTK-TSS6 – The TSS6 protects 120V system power, and up to eight pairs of low voltage SLC, IDC/PIV and NAC circuits. Ships with AC protection and a mounting base for up to four DTK2MHLP/2MHTP 2-pair loop/dialer protectors (sold separately).

DTK-2MHLP / DTK-2MHTP – DITEK’s 2MHLP Series and 2MHTP field-replaceable surge protection modules protect two circuit pairs each, from 5V - 130V. Applications include current loops, NAC, SLC and IDC/PIV loops, dialers and alarm panels. DTK-2MHLPTM test module is also available.

Check out SSI on Twitter for live updates from the NFPA show.
Article Topics
Systems Integration · Other · Trade Shows and Events · News · Products · DITEK · NFPA · Surge Protectors · All Topics

About the Author
Steve Karantzoulidis
Steven A. Karantzoulidis is the Web Editor for Security Sales & Integration. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a degree in Communication and has a background in Film, A/V and Social Media.
Contact Steve Karantzoulidis: [email protected]
View More by Steve Karantzoulidis

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

DITEK, NFPA







MVP logo View SSI's 2017 MVP Award Winners and Entrants
Latest Download!
Maximum Security: Strategy on Implementing Security Management in the Cloud
Cloud security can present a paradox: companies love the flexibility and versatility of cloud security management, but are unsure if the cloud itself is secure enough to house their vitally important systems.

Trending
Top 8 Surveillance Videos of the Week: 2 Doctors Get Into Fight Mid-Surgery
8 Security Vehicles Doing Advertising Right
Vivint Reports First-Quarter Net Loss; Completes $300M Bond Offering
Alarm.com Announces Google Home Integration
Vivint to Pay Wyoming $100,000 in Door-to-Door Sales Settlement

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West