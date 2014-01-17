DITEK’s New UPS Lineup Designed for Reliable Protection

PRESS RELEASE

LAS VEGAS — DITEK, a leading provider of surge protection solutions, is showcasing their new lineup of uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems here at ISC West 2017 (booth #6089). Engineered for cost-effective and reliable performance, the lineup now includes online double conversion technology in tower/rack mountable configurations.

“Our objective is to provide the quality standard in UPS solutions for the commercial and industrial market,” said Rich Mitchell, Director of Technical Sales, DITEK. “These UPS systems are purpose-built to provide better value and protection to maintain power for mission critical systems. As we like to say, we keep you turned on.”

DITEK’s UL-listed convertible rack/tower models are available in 1kVA, 2kVA and 3kVA versions. They feature advanced online topology design and invisibly transition between AC and battery power. Additional features include intuitive LCD display, USB and Ethernet interfaces, remote monitoring software and auto shutdown when battery is depleted. External battery packs are available for extended run time.

“Ditek is already known as the quality standard in surge protection,” said Mr. Mitchell. “Our new lineup of UPS systems is one more way we are serving the security industry and helping to protect our customers’ property and systems.”