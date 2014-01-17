SSI logo

Spotlight on ISC West

Top Story
The Ultimate Guide to ISC West 2017
Delve into SSI ’s overview of the annual conference to learn about the educational offerings, networking events, among other activities to help plan your…
More on ISC West
ISC West News & Resources
DITEK’s New UPS Lineup Designed for Reliable Protection
OnSSI Demonstrate Ocularis 5 VMS Integrations at ISC West 2017
Pelco Sarix-Enhanced IP Cameras Deliver Outstanding Performance…
Pelco ExSite Enhanced Explosion-Proof Cameras Are Engineered…
More on ISC West
SAMMY Awards
Finalists for the 22nd Annual SAMMY Awards were announced. Find out which installing security dealers have a shot to take home a SAMMY Award.
View this years finalists.
Presented By

DITEK’s New UPS Lineup Designed for Reliable Protection

DITEK’s UL-listed convertible rack/tower models are available in 1kVA, 2kVA and 3kVA versions.

DITEK’s UL-listed convertible rack/tower models feature advanced online topology design and invisibly transition between AC and battery power.


PRESS RELEASE

LAS VEGAS — DITEK, a leading provider of surge protection solutions, is showcasing their new lineup of uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems here at ISC West 2017 (booth #6089). Engineered for cost-effective and reliable performance, the lineup now includes online double conversion technology in tower/rack mountable configurations.

“Our objective is to provide the quality standard in UPS solutions for the commercial and industrial market,” said Rich Mitchell, Director of Technical Sales, DITEK. “These UPS systems are purpose-built to provide better value and protection to maintain power for mission critical systems. As we like to say, we keep you turned on.”

DITEK’s UL-listed convertible rack/tower models are available in 1kVA, 2kVA and 3kVA versions. They feature advanced online topology design and invisibly transition between AC and battery power. Additional features include intuitive LCD display, USB and Ethernet interfaces, remote monitoring software and auto shutdown when battery is depleted. External battery packs are available for extended run time.

“Ditek is already known as the quality standard in surge protection,” said Mr. Mitchell. “Our new lineup of UPS systems is one more way we are serving the security industry and helping to protect our customers’ property and systems.”
Article Topics
Products · ISC West · Surge Protectors · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Surge Protectors







Latest Download!
Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship
Full-Service Dealers with their Own In-House Security Monitoring Centers are Increasingly Turning to Third-Party Providers for a More Integrated Relationship

Trending
ADT Execs Outline Ambitious Plans for 2017
Alarm.com Acquires Icontrol, Settles Honeywell Lawsuit
Introducing the SSI Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2017
13 Low-Light Video Surveillance Tips to Enlighten Your Solutions
SSI Reveals SAMMY Finalists for 22nd Annual Awards Program

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West