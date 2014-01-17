DMP Releases Gunshot Detection Technology, Doorbell Camera at Owners Forum

Las Vegas, Nev. — The invitation-only DMP Owners Forum takes place on the eve of ISC West each year in Las Vegas. DMP Executive Management gave attendees a behind-the-scenes look at new technology featured this year.

Gunshot Detector

This detection device identifies gunshots within an indoor area, similar to the way a motion detector or smoke detector works, in conjunction with a standard alarm panel.

DMP says the device detects gunshots through advanced acoustical analytics within the device. The technology discriminates gunshots from other loud sounds and then communicates its detection as an alarm to the central station, local management software or system users through push notifications. This allows an appropriate response by first responders or on-site guards.

According to DMP, the detector is impervious to privacy concerns because it is only connected to a traditional zone on an intrusion control panel. Unlike existing gunshot technology, the DMP detector is designed to be easy to install without an additional special system and affordable as well.

“We believe the Gunshot Detector will give first responders the information they need to accurately assess active shooter situations, providing precise real-time information as to the location and movement of perpetrators,” says executive marketing director, Mark Hillenburg.

Through the integration of DMP’s access control systems, schools, banks and other public buildings can be immediately locked down to start appropriate safety procedures.

The DMP Gunshot Detector will be available this summer. It’s compatible with DMP XT and XR Series Panels.





Doorbell Camera

DMP’s new Doorbell Camera will allow residential and commercial customers to answer their doors remotely from their mobile device. Customers can see, hear, and speak to visitors through the Doorbell Camera on their mobile phones.

The Doorbell Camera is designed to integrate into the existing DMP Virtual Keypad App and control panel family.

Attendees of the Owners Forum saw how customers could lock/unlock doors, arm/disarm their system and receive notifications about their system from the Doorbell Camera screen.

“The Doorbell Camera is the first of its kind that fully integrates from App to Panel, significantly extending the remote automation features available through the Virtual Keypad App,” says Hillenburg.

The camera’s hardware will also support the use of proximity readers and advanced video verification tools, making it a good fit for both commercial and residential markets.

The Doorbell Camera will be available this summer.

