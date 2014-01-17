DMP Releases Virtual Keypad Skill for Amazon Echo

DMP has announced its Virtual Keypad app is now available as an Amazon Echo skill. The Virtual Keypad skill for the Amazon Echo offers a new way for you users to arm their system and control Z-Wave devices.

Below is a list of all current functions and commands:

Arming: All arming commands must start with “Alexa, tell Virtual Keypad to…” Then, say one of these phrases to select an arming type:

“Arm my system home.”

“Arm my system sleep.”

“Arm my system away.”

“Arm my system all.”

“Arm my system perimeter.”

Favorites: To activate a favorite, say “Alexa, activate (favorite name).”

Lights: To turn Z-Wave lights on or off, say “Alexa, turn on (light name).” or “Alexa, turn off (light name).” You can also dim Z-Wave lights to any percentage by saying “Alexa, turn on (light name) to (percentage).” For example, “Alexa, turn on kitchen light to 50%.”

Locks: Z-Wave locks can be locked by saying “Alexa, lock my (lock name).”

Thermostats: To set the temperature using your Amazon Echo and a Z-Wave thermostat, say “Alexa, set my (upstairs) thermostat temperature to (degree).”

“We are so excited to be able to offer the Virtual Keypad app on all the latest technology,” says DMP Executive Director of Marketing, Mark Hillenburg. “Our hope is for end users to take advantage of the Virtual Keypad throughout their homes and offices, whether with a phone, tablet, TV, or smart home product.”

To get the new Virtual Keypad skill, download the Amazon Alexa app and login with your Amazon account information. Search for the Virtual Keypad skills and enable them - there are two available, and you will need both.

Use your Virtual Keypad email address and password to login and select the system you would like to control.

The app is free to download and is included for current app users. It is also available on Apple TV and coming soon to the Google Home.

