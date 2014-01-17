SSI logo

DMP Releases Virtual Keypad Skill for Amazon Echo

The Virtual Keypad app lets users control several system features by simply using their voice to ask Alexa.

DMP's Virtual Keypad app is now available as an Amazon Echo skill.


By ·

DMP has announced its Virtual Keypad app is now available as an Amazon Echo skill. The Virtual Keypad skill for the Amazon Echo offers a new way for you users to arm their system and control Z-Wave devices.

Below is a list of all current functions and commands:

Arming: All arming commands must start with “Alexa, tell Virtual Keypad to…” Then, say one of these phrases to select an arming type:

  • “Arm my system home.”
  • “Arm my system sleep.”
  • “Arm my system away.”
  • “Arm my system all.”
  • “Arm my system perimeter.”

Favorites: To activate a favorite, say “Alexa, activate (favorite name).”
Lights: To turn Z-Wave lights on or off, say “Alexa, turn on (light name).” or “Alexa, turn off (light name).” You can also dim Z-Wave lights to any percentage by saying “Alexa, turn on (light name) to (percentage).” For example, “Alexa, turn on kitchen light to 50%.”
Locks: Z-Wave locks can be locked by saying “Alexa, lock my (lock name).”
Thermostats: To set the temperature using your Amazon Echo and a Z-Wave thermostat, say “Alexa, set my (upstairs) thermostat temperature to (degree).”

RELATED: Amazon Launches New Echo Device With Built-In Screen

“We are so excited to be able to offer the Virtual Keypad app on all the latest technology,” says DMP Executive Director of Marketing, Mark Hillenburg. “Our hope is for end users to take advantage of the Virtual Keypad throughout their homes and offices, whether with a phone, tablet, TV, or smart home product.”

To get the new Virtual Keypad skill, download the Amazon Alexa app and login with your Amazon account information. Search for the Virtual Keypad skills and enable them - there are two available, and you will need both.

Use your Virtual Keypad email address and password to login and select the system you would like to control.

The app is free to download and is included for current app users. It is also available on Apple TV and coming soon to the Google Home.

READ NEXT: Kwikset SmartCode Locks Now Amazon Alexa Compatible
Article Topics
Systems Integration · News · Amazon Alexa · DMP · Home Automation · Smart Home · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Amazon Alexa, DMP, Smart Home







MVP logo View SSI's 2017 MVP Award Winners and Entrants
Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration May 2017 Issue
The Campus Safety Issue

Trending
Marijuana Dispensary Security? Security Grade Protective Services Strikes Big in Niche Market
6 Security Flaws That Led to the Destruction of the Death Star
Vivint Charges Woman for 5 Years Worth of Cancelled Alarm Service, Finally Refunds
Smart Home Device Adoption and Awareness on the Upswing, Report Says
Hacking Fears Are Making Consumers Skittish About Smart Home Devices

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West