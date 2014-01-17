SSI logo

DMP Selects Mark NeSmith as Vice President of Global Accounts

NeSmith returns to DMP after formerly serving as vice president of sales from 2009 to 2015.



By ·


SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Digital Monitoring Products (DMP) has appointed Mark NeSmith as vice president of global accounts.

With more 25 years of experience in both domestic and international markets within the security industry, NeSmith will lead the manufacturer’s efforts to expand its global accounts market penetration. According to his Linkedin page, NeSmith most previously served as senior vice president of F.E. Moran Security Solutions before a return to DMP.

“Mark is distinguished for his ability to develop solid, long-term relationships with key industry professionals. This will result in positive outcomes for DMP and our customers,” says DMP Senior Vice President Joe Hurst. “Mark’s talents and drive will substantially contribute to our successful growth in the global markets.”

NeSmith formerly worked at DMP from 2009 to 2015 as vice president of sales. Prior to joining DMP, he served as director of international sales and director of North American sales for Tyco Security Products. He is well known for his value-based sales training attended by hundreds of industry professionals in 30 countries, according to the company.

“His passion and love for sales as a profession are infectious. Not only is he professional, but he’s also a fierce competitor,” adds DMP Western Sales Director Dave Rogers.

DMP is a family-owned manufacturer of electronic intrusion, fire/life-safety and access control products. Since 1975 the company has designed, built, distributed and supported its portfolio of products from its headquarters in Springfield, Mo.

