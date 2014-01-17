SSI logo

Doyle Security Acquires Local Dealer to Strengthen Home Base

The acquired company, Lock-Tight Alarms of Hilton, N.Y., was founded in 2002.

Family-owned Doyle Security has operated in Rochester since 1919 and services more than 35,000 residential and commercial customers across New York and Pennsylvania.


By ·

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Doyle Security Systems, a regional provider of residential and commercial security, fire and medical monitoring systems, has acquired the accounts of Lock-Tight Alarm of Hilton, N.Y.

Terms of the transaction, which involved 70 accounts, were not disclosed.

Lock-Tight, located about 20 miles north of Doyle’s home base in Rochester, is a privately held company founded in 2002.  According to Doyle Security President and CEO John G. Doyle Jr., the customers are a mix of residential and commercial accounts.

“We have worked with the owners of Lock-Tight, Bill Zachary and Michael Colletti, for many years by providing monitoring services for them and their customers,” Doyle says. “They have built an excellent company and this is a terrific addition to our Rochester business.”

Family-owned Doyle Security has operated in Rochester since 1919 and services more than 35,000 residential and commercial customers across New York and Pennsylvania.

FOR ALL THE LATEST M&A NEWS, GO HERE.
Article Topics
Business Management · News · Doyle Security · Mergers & Acquisitions · PERS · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Doyle Security, PERS







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration February 2017 Issue
The Business Issue

Trending
Hikvision President Chats With SSI About Cybersecurity, Privacy Concerns
Honeywell Sues Icontrol & Alarm.com to Block Competitors From Merging
ELK Releases Dual-Path Alarm Communicator, Partners With Optex for Wireless Motion Detector
Deadline Extended to Enter SSI MVP Awards Entries
Genetec Discusses Better Cybersecurity at Connect Press Summit

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane