Doyle Security Acquires Local Dealer to Strengthen Home Base

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Doyle Security Systems, a regional provider of residential and commercial security, fire and medical monitoring systems, has acquired the accounts of Lock-Tight Alarm of Hilton, N.Y.

Terms of the transaction, which involved 70 accounts, were not disclosed.

Lock-Tight, located about 20 miles north of Doyle’s home base in Rochester, is a privately held company founded in 2002. According to Doyle Security President and CEO John G. Doyle Jr., the customers are a mix of residential and commercial accounts.

“We have worked with the owners of Lock-Tight, Bill Zachary and Michael Colletti, for many years by providing monitoring services for them and their customers,” Doyle says. “They have built an excellent company and this is a terrific addition to our Rochester business.”

Family-owned Doyle Security has operated in Rochester since 1919 and services more than 35,000 residential and commercial customers across New York and Pennsylvania.

