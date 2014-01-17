Doyle Security Acquires Local Dealer to Strengthen Home Base
The acquired company, Lock-Tight Alarms of Hilton, N.Y., was founded in 2002.
By SSI Staff · March 2, 2017
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Doyle Security Systems, a regional provider of residential and commercial security, fire and medical monitoring systems, has acquired the accounts of Lock-Tight Alarm of Hilton, N.Y.
Terms of the transaction, which involved 70 accounts, were not disclosed.
Lock-Tight, located about 20 miles north of Doyle’s home base in Rochester, is a privately held company founded in 2002. According to Doyle Security President and CEO John G. Doyle Jr., the customers are a mix of residential and commercial accounts.
“We have worked with the owners of Lock-Tight, Bill Zachary and Michael Colletti, for many years by providing monitoring services for them and their customers,” Doyle says. “They have built an excellent company and this is a terrific addition to our Rochester business.”
Family-owned Doyle Security has operated in Rochester since 1919 and services more than 35,000 residential and commercial customers across New York and Pennsylvania.