Doyle Security First in New York State to Implement ASAP-to-PSAP Alarm Communications

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Doyle Security Systems, in cooperation with the Monroe County Emergency Communications Department, has become the first company in New York State to implement the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP) to Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) alarm response program.

Launched April 27, the technology allows the Doyle Security monitoring center to transmit alarm signals directly to the 911 center and to first responders electronically, instead of verbally over the phone. Transmitting data electronically speeds up alarm notification and reduces the number of phone calls and processing time at emergency response centers. It also eliminates human error and miscommunication between operators. All pertinent data goes directly to first responders within seconds.

With the ASAP to PSAP program, Doyle Security can provide alarm information to first responders in five seconds on average compared to the current average of one to two minutes to relay verbally. This efficiency and speed allows Doyle Security dispatchers and emergency first responders to respond to a greater number of emergencies with reduced potential for human error and miscommunication.

More than 10,000 alarm users in Monroe County will benefit from faster and more accurate emergency response with the implementation of ASAP, according to the company.

Doyle Security assisted with the implementation in Monroe County by helping to perform extensive testing prior to the system going live. ASAP was created in partnership with The Monitoring Association (TMA, formerly CSAA) and the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials.

Doyle Security plans to work with other counties in New York to expand the program further.

“One of the biggest benefits to the community and to our company is real information updates during an event. We will see, among other things, when the first responder is dispatched, when they arrive and when the event is closed out,” says Ernie Cole, director of operations, emergency response center, Doyle Security. “Officers who respond to the scene have the ability to send communications in real time as well. This level of communication will provide even greater peace of mind to our customers, which is always our goal.”

