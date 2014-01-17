Drone Detection Startup Dedrone Expands Operations to Serve Federal Government Market

SAN FRANCISCO — Dedrone, a provider of software to detect drones and protect high-value airspace from drone threats, announced their operations are expanding into serving the federal market.

Dedrone, based here, has appointed two United States military veterans to their salesforce, as well as expanded its operations to a third office in Washington, D.C. The company also has operations in Kassel, Germany.

The addition of former military advisors and expansion to the D.C. market represents the drone security company’s commitment to protecting federal airspace and operations from all drone threats, according to a press release.

Lisa Meserve joins the company as a federal sales manager. Meserve is an U.S. Air Force veteran, having served for more than 13 years. She previously held government contractor positions with Globalscape and SecureLogix Corp.

Philip Pitsky joins Dedrone as the federal business development lead. Before Dedrone, Pitsky worked for Boeing for more than eight years where he held various roles in strategic development and management positions. He served in the U.S. Navy for more than 10 years as a cryptologic collection operator during which he deployed to the Persian Gulf, Northern Atlantic and Eastern Pacific in support of the global war on terrorism.

“Dedrone’s system is designed to be accessible and integrated for individuals, enterprises, and militaries, and bringing on Phil and Lisa to the team advances our knowledge of the needs of federal agencies, intelligence providers, and national defense leaders, and find the best way to provide them custom solutions,” says Joerg Lamprecht, CEO and co-founder of Dedrone.

David Prantl, Dedrone’s vice president of technology, will be heading operations in Washington, D.C., where he will coordinate with Meserve and Pitsky to expand the startup’s presence and service to the federal market.