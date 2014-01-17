SSI logo

Drunk Man Assaults Security Robot in Silicon Valley

The K5 security robot by Knightscope suffered a few scratches but is now back on duty.



By ·


MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Police have arrested a man accused of knocking over a security robot while intoxicated last week.

The victim, a K5 security robot by Knightscope, was patrolling the parking lot of its manufacturer when 41-year-old Jason Sylvain assaulted the robot by tipping it over, according to police.

Impressive considering the robot is five feet tall and weighs 300 pounds.

“When we arrived, we met with Sylvain, and as we were speaking with him, he appeared confused, had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol emitted from him,” a police spokeswoman told CNET.com.

The K5 is autonomous and designed to avoid confrontation. If someone decides to attack the robot, it lets out a loud chirp and notifies the control center. The chirps will get louder and louder as the threat persists.

“The robot did exactly as it was suppose to do — the ‘assault’ was detected and immediately reported. The alarms on the robot sounded, the suspect attempted to flee the scene and was detained by one of my colleagues and me until the Mountain View Police arrived,” says Stacy Dean Stephens, vice president of marketing and sales at Knightscope.

Sylvain, who has been charged with prowling and public intoxication, claimed to be an engineer and was “testing” the robot.

The K5 security robot made national headlines last summer when a young boy was knocked down and run over by the robot at a shopping center. 

READ NEXT: How to Secure Your Home-Based Business in the Age of IoT
Article Topics
Intrusion · Vertical Markets · News · Robotics · Security Guards · All Topics

About the Author
Steve Karantzoulidis
Steven A. Karantzoulidis is the Web Editor for Security Sales & Integration. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a degree in Communication and has a background in Film, A/V and Social Media.
Contact Steve Karantzoulidis: [email protected]
View More by Steve Karantzoulidis

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Security Guards







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration April 2017 Issue
The Cybersecurity Issue

Trending
Marijuana Dispensary Security? Security Grade Protective Services Strikes Big in Niche Market
ISC West: Top 11 Trends Seen on the Show Floor
13 Low-Light Video Surveillance Tips to Enlighten Your Solutions
Global Smart Home Sensor Installations to Top 4 Billion by 2022, ABI Research Forecasts
SSI Doles Out 2017 SAMMY Trophies; Fetes Top Sales, Marketing & Installation Winners

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West