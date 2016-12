DW Updates Spectrum, Adds New Features to the Video Management Software

CERRITOS, Calif. — Digital Watchdog (DW) has announced the release of the latest update for their Spectrum IPVMS.

The software update adds a rapid review export feature, performance improvements and support for additional IP cameras.

“Our DW Spectrum software really is a one-size-fits-all video management platform with powerful features and easy usability that are scalable to any video surveillance installation,” says Mark Espenschied, director of marketing, Digital Watchdog. “Anyone that is considering an IPVMS would do well to compare DW Spectrum’s features and licensing structure.”

New Feature Highlights: