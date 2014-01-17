Dynamark Adds Napco IP to Monitoring Services

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Dynamark announces its central station is now equipped to monitor proprietary Napco IP systems with the addition of dual Napco receivers.

“The addition of our Dual Napco receivers complement our already expansive offerings that include Surgard, Bosch, DMP, AES, Teldat, SecureNet, UltraSync, Honeywell, M2M and IP Datatel,” says Keith Godsey, senior vice president, Dynamark.

The company says the popularity of VoIP services has created the need for this equipment to better serve Dynamark’s dealers and customers.

“We are excited to welcome Napco to Dynamark and commend them for an innovative product that addresses the needs of today’s security dealers,” says Trey Alter, CEO, Dynamark. “We have always believed in providing our dealers a wide selection of the industry’s best technologies and today that offering becomes even more robust.”