SSI logo

Dynamark Adds Napco IP to Monitoring Services

The company made the addition due to the rising popularity of VoIP services.



By ·


HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Dynamark announces its central station is now equipped to monitor proprietary Napco IP systems with the addition of dual Napco receivers.

“The addition of our Dual Napco receivers complement our already expansive offerings that include Surgard, Bosch, DMP, AES, Teldat, SecureNet, UltraSync, Honeywell, M2M and IP Datatel,” says Keith Godsey, senior vice president, Dynamark.

RELATED: Dynamark Funding Program Helps Alarm Dealers Build Portfolio of In-House Accounts

The company says the popularity of VoIP services has created the need for this equipment to better serve Dynamark’s dealers and customers.

“We are excited to welcome Napco to Dynamark and commend them for an innovative product that addresses the needs of today’s security dealers,” says Trey Alter, CEO, Dynamark. “We have always believed in providing our dealers a wide selection of the industry’s best technologies and today that offering becomes even more robust.”

 

 

 

 
Article Topics
Business Management · Intrusion · News · Dynamark Monitoring · Monitoring · NAPCO · VoIP · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Dynamark Monitoring, NAPCO, VoIP







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration February 2017 Issue
The Business Issue

Trending
ELK Releases Dual-Path Alarm Communicator, Partners With Optex for Wireless Motion Detector
Dahua Offers Free Video Analytics Upgrade for Select IP Cameras and Recorders
Hikvision President Chats With SSI About Cybersecurity, Privacy Concerns
Deadline Extended to Enter SSI MVP Awards Entries
Video Doorbell Sales Forecast to Grow 28% Annually, IHS Markit Says

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane