Dynamark Renewed as a TMA Five Diamond Monitoring Center

Of the approximately 2,700 monitoring centers in the United States, fewer than 200 have achieved the Five Diamond designation.

Dynamark Monitoring's TMA Five Diamond Monitoring Center designation has been renewed.


By ·

VIENNA, Va. — The Monitoring Association (TMA), formerly known as the Central Station Alarm Association, announces that Dynamark Monitoring of Hagerstown, MD has renewed its “TMA Five Diamond Monitoring Center” designation.

This designation is granted annually to monitoring centers that satisfy all of the requirements of the “five points of excellence”:

  • Commitment to ongoing job-related education and testing by having 100% of its monitoring center operators certified using the TMA online training series on industry best practices.
  • Commitment to random inspections and quality criteria standards by a nationally recognized testing laboratory such as FM Approvals, Intertek/ETL and UL.
  • Commitment to raising the industry standards through TMA membership and participation in its activities.
  • Commitment to reducing false dispatches.
  • Commitment to the highest levels of customer service.

The TMA says the Five Diamond designation signifies that a monitoring company has demonstrated an exceptionally high degree of responsibility to their local community and their customers through the investment of time, money and commitment to quality operator training.

The TMA Monitoring Center Operator course covers virtually all phases of monitoring center communications with customers, police, fire and emergency services communications centers.

In order to achieve the Five Diamond designation, each and every operator must not only pass the course, but demonstrate:

  • Proficiency in alarm confirmation process, which helps reduce false alarms
  • Proficiency in communications with Public Service Answering Points, such as the Emergency 911 centers
  • Knowledge of electronic communications equipment, including, cellular, radio and internet communication systems
  • An understanding of the codes and standards of such organizations as Underwriters Laboratories, Factory Mutual, the National Fire Protection Association and others
  • Proficiency in the area of emergency preparedness under a wide scenario of possibilities

