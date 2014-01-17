SSI logo

Eagle Eye Networks Hardens Portfolio With ‘Cyber Lockdown’ Feature

The cybersecurity measure has been released as part of the Eagle Eye Security Camera VMS.

Traditional DVRs are highly susceptible to data breaches due to requiring a connection directly from the Internet (see red lines in drawing above) to the DVR to view live or recorded video. This is how the video is transferred to mobile devices or remote viewers. If the DVR does not have this connection video can only be viewed when on the premise and few customers are willing to accept only local viewing, according to Eagle Eye Networks.


AUSTIN, Texas — Eagle Eye Networks has added an anti-data breach feature it calls “Camera Cyber Lockdown” to all of its products. The safety measure is said to block security cameras from communicating with the Internet, stops them from being attacked and compromised, and prevents malware that may have been implanted in cameras to communicate over the Internet.

Camera Cyber Lockdown effectively makes all cameras secure from cyber attacks regardless of the quality of their software or the regular application of software updates, according to the company. In addition, the safety measure can detect if an unwarranted communication attempt is made and, if so, will alert users.

“Our goal at Eagle Eye Networks has always been to make the most cyber secure systems for video surveillance in the world,” CEO Dean Drako says. “We work on security every day. We have worked hard to make our cloud services cyber secure and are happy that we can extend that security all the way to the camera endpoints.”

Security camera DVRs often come configured with telnet and web interfaces enabled, allowing users to configure the devices and view security footage over the Internet. These security weaknesses make them vulnerable to attacks. Checking security cameras and DVRs to determine if they have been compromised is not a simple task, according to Eagle Eye Networks.

Integrator Perspective

“As an integrator we offer a variety of services and solutions to our customers to cover a wide range of applications from small business to enterprise organization,” says Rich Mellott, director of product management at Stanley Security. “At the local level we do a lot of small commercial and industrial installations that are very price competitive and often times it requires us to leverage cameras that are not cyber hardened like our enterprise offerings. In those applications, the Eagle Eye technology allows us to provide a much more robust network solution with the camera cyber hardening to lockdown the security solution in an otherwise open and higher risk environment.”

READ NEXT: Hikvision President Chats With SSI About Cybersecurity, Privacy Concerns

The Eagle Eye Camera Cyber Lockdown separates the cameras from the Internet onto an isolated, protected network so they cannot be compromised or used maliciously, according to the company. The safety measure is implemented in the bridge or cloud-managed video recorder located on the premise. The Eagle Eye Cloud-Premise Flex Storage feature allows video to be stored in the cloud or on premise, but still be managed in a consistent fashion. Regardless of where the video is stored, the Eagle Eye video is encrypted both in transit and at rest and the Camera Cyber Lockdown will block the attacks from and to the cameras, according to the company

A whitepaper is available to learn more about Camera Cyber Lockdown.
