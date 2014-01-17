SSI logo

ISC West: Top 11 Trends Seen on the Show Floor
This year's ISC West brought a number of trends spanning from robotics and drones to IoT and access control.
Eagle Eye Networks Highlights Ruggedized Bridge 305 Appliance

The 305 is fully managed from Eagle Eye’s Cloud-based video management system.



By ·


LAS VEGAS — Among talking points at the Eagle Eye Networks ISC West booth, the company addressed its newly released Eagle Eye Bridge 305, which is designed for demanding industrial or remote applications and supports a wide operational temperature range.

The 305 is fully managed from the Eagle Eye security camera video management system (VMS). The VMS provides unlimited Cloud video recording, and the video retention period can be configured on a camera-by-camera basis at any time to accommodate changing business needs, President Ken Francis told SSI. It offers superior bandwidth management and onsite storage buffering for up to two days should the Internet fail.

Following is a glance at the 305’s features:

  • Four integrated PoE ports for simplified and more reliable wiring
  • Ruggedized aluminum enclosure
  • Fanless for high reliability and low noise
  • Available with a solid state drive (SSD) for adverse environments

The company’s VMS utilizes multiple layers of cybersecurity, while the 305 implements these security measures on premise and in transmission to ensure the customer’s video is secure.

The 305’s PoE ports are compliant with IEEE 802.3af/at standards, and support up to 15 IP cameras with the addition of an Ethernet switch. The 305, which is now available to all authorized dealers, allows for convenient restarting of individual cameras. It also includes a graphical display, which illuminates active internal ports.

READ NEXT: Hikvision, Eagle Eye Networks Partner to Market Cyber-Hardened Video Solution
About the Author
Scott Goldfine
Scott Goldfine is Editor-in-Chief and Associate Publisher of Security Sales & Integration. Well-versed in the technical and business aspects of electronic security (video surveillance, access control, systems integration, intrusion detection, fire/life safety), Goldfine is nationally recognized as an industry expert and speaker. Goldfine is involved in several security events and organizations, including the Electronic Security Association (ESA), Security Industry Association (SIA), Security Industry Alarm Coalition (SIAC), False Alarm Reduction Association (FARA), ASIS Int'l and more. Goldfine also serves on several boards, including the SIA Marketing Committee, CSAA Marketing and Communications Committee, PSA Cybersecurity Advisory Council and Robolliance. He is a certified alarm technician, former cable-TV tech, audio company entrepreneur, and lifelong electronics and computers enthusiast. Goldfine joined Security Sales & Integration in 1998.
Contact Scott Goldfine: [email protected]
View More by Scott Goldfine

Eagle Eye Networks, Security Cameras, VMS







