Eagle Eye Networks Highlights Ruggedized Bridge 305 Appliance

LAS VEGAS — Among talking points at the Eagle Eye Networks ISC West booth, the company addressed its newly released Eagle Eye Bridge 305, which is designed for demanding industrial or remote applications and supports a wide operational temperature range.

The 305 is fully managed from the Eagle Eye security camera video management system (VMS). The VMS provides unlimited Cloud video recording, and the video retention period can be configured on a camera-by-camera basis at any time to accommodate changing business needs, President Ken Francis told SSI. It offers superior bandwidth management and onsite storage buffering for up to two days should the Internet fail.

Following is a glance at the 305’s features:

Four integrated PoE ports for simplified and more reliable wiring

Ruggedized aluminum enclosure

Fanless for high reliability and low noise

Available with a solid state drive (SSD) for adverse environments

The company’s VMS utilizes multiple layers of cybersecurity, while the 305 implements these security measures on premise and in transmission to ensure the customer’s video is secure.

The 305’s PoE ports are compliant with IEEE 802.3af/at standards, and support up to 15 IP cameras with the addition of an Ethernet switch. The 305, which is now available to all authorized dealers, allows for convenient restarting of individual cameras. It also includes a graphical display, which illuminates active internal ports.