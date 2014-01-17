Eaton Launches 5P Rackmount Compact UPS
The 5P rackmount offers a more compact footprint than the standard 5P.
By SSI Staff · January 25, 2017
RALEIGH, N.C. — Eaton, a power management company based here, has announced the launch of the 5P rackmount uninterruptible power supply (UPS).
“Customers of all sizes require UPS solutions that provide efficient backup power with the flexibility to seamlessly fit into diverse environments,” says Jeff Kennedy, product line manager, Eaton. “Whether it’s large retailers, K-12 schools or small businesses with limited space for equipment, our new 5P rackmount compact solution makes managing a UPS easier than ever, even in virtualized environments.”
Energy Star-qualified models feature a LCD display, allowing the user to view the status of the UPS in a single glance and provide more available power than comparable UPS’, according to the company.
5P Rackmount UPS Features:
- Advanced control with Eaton’s intelligent power manager (IPM) software, allowing for remote management (remote power-off and remote on/off features) and integration into leading virtualization platforms
- Two-post, four-post and wall-mount hardware rail kit, providing customers with flexibility for deployment
- A compact footprint that saves valuable equipment space and allows for deployment in tight spaces
- More outlets to allow users to power more IT equipment
- Intelligent load segment controls enabling remote reboot and outlet-level monitoring