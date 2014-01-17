Eaton Launches 5P Rackmount Compact UPS

RALEIGH, N.C. — Eaton, a power management company based here, has announced the launch of the 5P rackmount uninterruptible power supply (UPS).

“Customers of all sizes require UPS solutions that provide efficient backup power with the flexibility to seamlessly fit into diverse environments,” says Jeff Kennedy, product line manager, Eaton. “Whether it’s large retailers, K-12 schools or small businesses with limited space for equipment, our new 5P rackmount compact solution makes managing a UPS easier than ever, even in virtualized environments.”

Energy Star-qualified models feature a LCD display, allowing the user to view the status of the UPS in a single glance and provide more available power than comparable UPS’, according to the company.

5P Rackmount UPS Features: