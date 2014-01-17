Electronic Systems Consultants Owner Completes ‘10,000 Small Businesses’ Program

SSI logo

COLUMBUS, Ohio — John Larkin, Sr., a senior partner with Electronic Systems Consultants (ESC), based here, recently took a step toward greater business success by completing Goldman Sachs’ “10,000 Small Businesses” initiative, which provides support to fledgling entrepreneurs.

Larkin spent 14 weeks on the campus of Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland studying a business and management curriculum designed by Babson College, a top-ranked school for entrepreneurial education.

“This was a great opportunity and experience for me as a small business owner looking to expand and grow my company,” says Larkin. “The course is designed to take you away during normal business hours to work on your company and not in your company. It helped me focus on a short and long-term business plan that will be implemented immediately.”

Goldman’s “10,000 Small Businesses” is a $500 million initiative to unlock the growth and job creation potential of small businesses across the United States by providing them with greater access to business education, financial capital and business support services.

ESC is a full-service systems integrator that provides security and fire/life-safety services to commercial, education and governmental entities.
