ELK Releases Dual-Path Alarm Communicator, Partners With Optex for Wireless Motion Detector

CONNELLY SPRINGS, N.C. — ELK Products releases the ELK-C1M1CDMA dual-path alarm communicator, which supports CDMA cellular for areas covered by the Verizon cellular network.

C1M1 reduces transmission time of emergency messages and there is no cloud server to compromise or delay the communications, according to the company.

ELK also announced it has partnered with Optex, a global provider of passive and active infrared technology, to create the ELK-6032 two-way wireless outdoor PIR motion sensor.

The motion sensor features bi-directional communication, frequency hopping and UL-approved jamming detection to defend against interference, hacking and jamming of the wireless communications.

ELK says it is well-suited for perimeter detection, spot/area detection or for immediate perimeter/boundary detection directly on a structure (walls and rooftops).

READ NEXT: 6 Ways to Turn Intrusion Panels Into Hubs