Pelco Showcases VideoXpert VMS at ISC West

LAS VEGAS — Pelco by Schneider Electric is showcasing the latest enhancements to the company’s video management system (VMS), VideoXpert.

VideoXpert incorporates the latest advancements in system navigation to ensure simple set-up and ease of operation for any size deployment, along with numerous integrations which allow the management and control platform to be highly customized to meet users’ specific needs, according to the company.

“As integrated surveillance and security systems become more complex, ease of operation becomes critical to ensure that system operators can easily manage large volumes of cameras and related security solutions. VideoXpert delivers a superior user experience to ensure comprehensive control with extreme confidence,” says Diane Feliciano, vice president, global marketing, Pelco by Schneider Electric. “VideoXpert effortlessly displays what users need to see, when it’s needed so they can make fast, effective decisions to keep their facilities safer and more secure.”

Pelco says VideoXpert improves centralized management and control of integrated surveillance and security solutions on a highly flexible and infinitely scalable platform.

The VMS is built on an open architecture platform, enabling third-party applications including video analytics, license plate recognition (LPR) and Point of Sale (PoS) to be cost-effectively integrated for highly specialized deployments.

VideoXpert eliminates single points of failure through fault-tolerant software, distributed architecture and multiple levels of redundancy.

Recent VideoXpert Enhancements Include:

Improved operator efficiency with synced playback on multiple monitors

Easier access for users with remote cameras over WAN

The ability to deploy VideoXpert as a software-only solution to leverage existing hardware

Alarm response optimization that allows operators to quickly see live video associated with any triggered alarm

Look for Pelco here on the show floor at booth #10037.