SSI logo

Spotlight on ISC West

Top Story
The Ultimate Guide to ISC West 2017
Delve into SSI ’s overview of the annual conference to learn about the educational offerings, networking events, among other activities to help plan your…
More on ISC West
ISC West News & Resources
DITEK Introduces Surge Protectors for Shielded Ethernet Cabling
Trendnet Unveils Wireless Controller Kits at ISC West
DMP Releases Gunshot Detection Technology, Doorbell Camera at…
Pelco Optera Panoramic Multi-Sensor Cameras Deliver Panomersive…
More on ISC West
SAMMY Awards
Finalists for the 22nd Annual SAMMY Awards were announced. Find out which installing security dealers have a shot to take home a SAMMY Award.
View this years finalists.
Presented By

Pelco Showcases VideoXpert VMS at ISC West

Pelco says VideoXpert dramatically improves centralized management and control of integrated surveillance and security solutions on a highly flexible and infinitely scalable platform.



By ·


LAS VEGAS — Pelco by Schneider Electric is showcasing the latest enhancements to the company’s video management system (VMS), VideoXpert.

VideoXpert incorporates the latest advancements in system navigation to ensure simple set-up and ease of operation for any size deployment, along with numerous integrations which allow the management and control platform to be highly customized to meet users’ specific needs, according to the company.

“As integrated surveillance and security systems become more complex, ease of operation becomes critical to ensure that system operators can easily manage large volumes of cameras and related security solutions. VideoXpert delivers a superior user experience to ensure comprehensive control with extreme confidence,” says Diane Feliciano, vice president, global marketing, Pelco by Schneider Electric. “VideoXpert effortlessly displays what users need to see, when it’s needed so they can make fast, effective decisions to keep their facilities safer and more secure.”

Pelco says VideoXpert improves centralized management and control of integrated surveillance and security solutions on a highly flexible and infinitely scalable platform.

The VMS is built on an open architecture platform, enabling third-party applications including video analytics, license plate recognition (LPR) and Point of Sale (PoS) to be cost-effectively integrated for highly specialized deployments.

VideoXpert eliminates single points of failure through fault-tolerant software, distributed architecture and multiple levels of redundancy.

Recent VideoXpert Enhancements Include:

  • Improved operator efficiency with synced playback on multiple monitors
  • Easier access for users with remote cameras over WAN
  • The ability to deploy VideoXpert as a software-only solution to leverage existing hardware
  • Alarm response optimization that allows operators to quickly see live video associated with any triggered alarm

Look for Pelco here on the show floor at booth #10037.
Article Topics
Systems Integration · Products · ISC West · Pelco · VMS · All Topics

About the Author
Steve Karantzoulidis
Steven A. Karantzoulidis is the Web Editor for Security Sales & Integration. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a degree in Communication and has a background in Film, A/V and Social Media.
Contact Steve Karantzoulidis: [email protected]
View More by Steve Karantzoulidis

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Pelco, VMS







Latest Download!
Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship
Full-Service Dealers with their Own In-House Security Monitoring Centers are Increasingly Turning to Third-Party Providers for a More Integrated Relationship

Trending
ADT Execs Outline Ambitious Plans for 2017
Alarm.com Acquires Icontrol, Settles Honeywell Lawsuit
Introducing the SSI Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2017
SSI Reveals SAMMY Finalists for 22nd Annual Awards Program
13 Low-Light Video Surveillance Tips to Enlighten Your Solutions

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West