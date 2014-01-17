EPS Communications Reveals Solar Surveillance Trailer
The 30 foot tower provides 360-degree surveillance, detection, and recording.
By SSI Staff · January 13, 2017
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — EPS Communications has revealed the Solar Surveillance Trailer as the newest addition to its product line.
The trailer can be moved with a standard hitched truck and includes a 30-foot tall pushup tower. EPS says the trailer was created to satisfy the needs for shorter term surveillance and mobility.
The EPS 24 Hour Recording System provides a complete 360° surveillance, detection, and recording package that can quickly alert users via cellular carrier when a disturbance appears.
The system can send photos and videos for up to 20 seconds in length to any server, computer, tablet or cell phone on a major carrier.
Features
- 100% self-sustaining
- Weather-proof
- Concealed cabling to protect from tampering
- IR lights for night vision
- Optional off-site recording to store and forward pictures and videos to any central monitoring company
- Optional gunshot detection