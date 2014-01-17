SSI logo

EPS Communications Reveals Solar Surveillance Trailer

The 30 foot tower provides 360-degree surveillance, detection, and recording.



By ·


EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — EPS Communications has revealed the Solar Surveillance Trailer as the newest addition to its product line.

The trailer can be moved with a standard hitched truck and includes a 30-foot tall pushup tower. EPS says the trailer was created to satisfy the needs for shorter term surveillance and mobility.

The EPS 24 Hour Recording System provides a complete 360° surveillance, detection, and recording package that can quickly alert users via cellular carrier when a disturbance appears.

The system can send photos and videos for up to 20 seconds in length to any server, computer, tablet or cell phone on a major carrier.

Features

  • 100% self-sustaining
  • Weather-proof
  • Concealed cabling to protect from tampering
  • IR lights for night vision
  • Optional off-site recording to store and forward pictures and videos to any central monitoring company
  • Optional gunshot detection
Article Topics
Video Surveillance · Products · Mobile Security · Solar-Powered Surveillance · Surveillance Systems · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Mobile Security, Solar-Powered Surveillance







Sammy Awards
Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration January 2017 Issue
2017 Industry Forecast Issue

Trending
SSI Extends SAMMYs Entry Deadline to Jan. 20
9 Predictions for the Smart Home in 2017
The Top 10 Biggest Security Mergers & Acquisitions of 2016
How Cal State Northridge Is Using Video Analytics to Quash Parking Lot Crimes
The Top 10 Surveillance Videos of 2016

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane