SSI logo

False Alarm Ordinance Goes Into Effect in Boulder (Colo.)

Repeat nuisance-alarm offenders run the risk of being added to a “do not respond list."

The new law institutes a fine schedule for repeat offenders, plus alarm systems within Boulder city limits must be registered.


By ·

BOULDER, Colo. — City officials here have taken proactive measures to stem a torrent of false alarms. A new ordinance went into affect Wednesday that calls for intrusion alarm system owners to be fined up to $450 if police are dispatched repeatedly to nuisance alarms at a home or business.

Boulder police are said to have responded to nearly 5,000 alarm calls over a two-year period, with only 10 of those calls deemed legitimate, according to ABC affiliate 7News Denver. That amounts to a false alarm rate of 99.79%, according to city officials.

The first instance of a false alarm will not incur a fine, but repeated false alarm calls to police could result in fines from $100 up to $450 after several violations.

Repeat offenders will also be added to a “do not respond list,” meaning a Boulder police officer will no longer respond to the location in case an alarm goes off, according to the news report.

Panic or robbery alarms will not be suspended, according to city officials. The ordinance will also not affect fire, carbon monoxide (CO) or medical alarms, such as personal emergency response systems (PERS).

All Boulder residents and businesses within city limits that have an alarm system are required to register for an annual fee of $35. Fines will be evaluated starting June 1.

READ NEXT: Police Dispatch Quality (PDQ) Award Program Now Open for Entries
Article Topics
Fire/Life Safety · Intrusion · News · False Alarms · Police Dispatch · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Police Dispatch







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration February 2017 Issue
The Business Issue

Trending
Hikvision President Chats With SSI About Cybersecurity, Privacy Concerns
Honeywell Sues Icontrol & Alarm.com to Block Competitors From Merging
ELK Releases Dual-Path Alarm Communicator, Partners With Optex for Wireless Motion Detector
Deadline Extended to Enter SSI MVP Awards Entries
Genetec Discusses Better Cybersecurity at Connect Press Summit

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane