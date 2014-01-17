SSI logo

Flint (Mich.) Businesses Join Video Surveillance Program to Combat Crime

Local business owners will pay $990 and a monthly service fee for Sonitrol to install four cameras, to place signage and a green beacon.

Sonitrol partnered with Flint police, found a camera supplier and will provide the web hosting, maintenance and support.


FLINT, Mich. — Flint businesses across the city plan to help police combat crime by giving them access to real-time streaming from video surveillance cameras.

Flint Police Lt. Todd Pillsbury tells MLive that Project C.A.T.T. Eye, which was named after the department’s crime area target team, is modeled after Detroit’s “Project Green Light.” That initiative is said to have helped with a 50% drop in crime at businesses after the program was implemented.

Business owners that agree to form part of the program will pay $990 for Sonitrol to install four cameras, place signage and a green beacon. Following the installation, the businesses will also pay $90 a month that will give Sonitrol and police mobile and web access to the establishments.

