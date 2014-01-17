FLIR Q&A: The Thermal Camera Pioneers Discuss Integrator Support, VMS Solutions

FLIR Systems may be best known as a leader in thermal imaging, but did you know the company also has a full range of IP cameras and a VMS platform? FLIR Vice President, Sales, Americas Matt Bretoi shares the variety of solutions the company has to offer as well as some valuable resources for security dealers and integrators.

What would you say to installing security dealers or integrators who are just discovering your company for the first time?

While you probably know FLIR as the leader in world class thermal imaging and intrusion detection capabilities, we also have a full range of feature-rich IP cameras and video management solutions through our 2017 SIA Award winning United VMS platform.

These solutions are highly flexible and scalable allowing customers to start with just a handful of cameras and grow to tens of thousands without having to re-invest in a new platform or interface.

What would you say to security dealers or integrators who are already familiar with your product line and/or services?

I would first say thank you for entrusting us to be one of your technology partners. We are committed to building and supporting open platforms that maximize flexibility with other suppliers and technologies. We also continue to invest in competitive, innovative

end-to-end solutions that increase the benefits and value our integrator partners can bring to their customers.

Tell us about one particularly interesting deployment of your product or service.

We’ve become the standard for many of the largest utilities, incorporating several of our solutions including fixed thermal cameras with analytics, high performance HD cameras, dual sensor pan/tilt systems with p/t/z hand off and auto-tracking.

FLIR also integrates seamlessly with radar and other sensors such as gunshot detection. For some, we also manage thousands of video channels and alarms back at their SOC’s, and monitor equipment through temperature based alarming. These are complex, demanding, multi-layered applications.

Besides the usual, what really specific thing differentiates you from your competitors?

FLIR is the only manufacturer of advanced end-to-end perimeter solutions that is also the world leader in the development and manufacturing of thermal security cameras.

Not only does FLIR have a rich history of supplying state-of-the-art thermal devices to the military, we pioneered the use of thermal cameras in the security space. Then combination of our best-in-class thermal with our advanced end-to-end solution products creates a perimeter security solutions no one else can offer.

What’s the best application tip/tactic involving your solutions you’ve come across?

Our Raven perimeter security design tool and IP Camera/VMS selection tool are hands down favorites of our integrator partners and consultants. They are an excellent way to take the guess work out of your designs and incorporate some of the ‘best practices’ and tips that I could list here. Tools can be accessed at flir.com/security.

What one technical tip can you offer security dealers or integrators about the deployment of your solutions?

Our United VMS is shared by three platforms — the Meridien NVR of 8-24 channels, Horizon which is a turn-key system for 16-128 channels, and Latitude which is unlimited in channels. Creating a unique scaleable system for any sized business. Used with FLIR HD cameras, the bandwidth and storage requirements are greatly minimized. A great benefit to the customer.

Where do installing security dealers or integrators typically get tripped up on applications?

Most of our support seems to involve network issues and in turn their effect on security equipment. This underscores the benefit of having well-trained network experts on hand. Secondly, third-party integration should be fully vetted to make sure customer expectations are met. Our support and integration teams are well positioned to meet these challenges.

Do you have any other advice to security dealers or integrators?

Take advantage of the resources manufacturers have: training, certification, field engineers and sales people. They exist to fully support you and ensure the project is successful. Communication is vitally important- keep your manufacturer partner informed.

The more they know, the more they can help you. FLIR’s training can be accessed here.

What is your favorite thing about working with security dealers and integrators?

I find the vast majority of dealers and integrators have a true desire and love for creating valuable, effective solutions for their customers and it is very exciting to be their partner in that process. Nothing is more satisfying than an integrator that is incredibly proud of a great solution.