SSI logo

FLIR to Acquire Prox Dynamics for $134M

The sale will see Prox Dynamics integrated into FLIR's unmanned aerial systems line of business operating within the surveillance segment.

Oslo, Norway-based Prox Dynamics is a manufacturer of small, covert unmanned aerial systems.


By ·

WILSONVILLE, Ore. — FLIR Systems announced it has acquired unmanned aerial systems maker Prox Dynamics for $134 million in cash.

Prox Dynamics is a manufacturer of small, covert unmanned aerial systems. After the acquisition is finalized, FLIR will have access to the company’s product line, and will continue to develop new devices to support military and para-military intelligence operations.

“This acquisition adds a unique unmanned aerial systems capability to our portfolio,” FLIR CEO and president Andy Teich says. “The team at Prox Dynamics operates with a commercial mindset, which is a great fit for FLIR’s ‘commercially developed, military qualified,’ or ‘CDMQ,’ operating philosophy. We are excited to welcome the Prox Dynamics team to FLIR and look forward to working together to further advance this remarkable system capability.”

Prox Dynamics was founded in Oslo, Norway, in 2007 by manufacturers specializing in covert surveillance systems. Among the company’s products is the pocket-sized Black Hornet aerial sensor, which can be hand-launched by soldiers on the battlefield to collect intelligence and support surveillance operations.

FLIR anticipates the business and related transaction costs will be approximately $0.01 dilutive to its 2016 earnings per share.
Article Topics
Business Management · Video Surveillance · News · Drones · FLIR · Mergers & Acquisitions · Thermal Cameras · Unmanned Aerial Systems · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Drones, FLIR, Thermal Cameras, Unmanned Aerial Systems







Sammy Awards
Latest Download!
Security Sales & Integration Access Control EBook
This latest Security Sales & Integration Access Control eBook has the most current market technology, statistics, tips and more.


Trending
The 30 Top Technology Innovations of 2016
Last Call for SSI 2017 SAMMY Awards Entries!
Smart Home Security Demand to Rise This Holiday Season
These are the Most Dangerous States to Live in the U.S.
2016 Residential Market Report: Smart Money’s on More Interactive Controls
SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Leveraging IoT With Video Cameras for Security Dealers to Recognize New Revenue Streams

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane