SSI logo

Spotlight on ISC West

Top Story
MVP Award Winners Take the Spotlight at SAMMYs Gala
A panel of experienced integrators judged each entrant based on product design, features and benefits.
More on ISC West
ISC West News & Resources
ADT Vows Commitment to Dealer Program; P1 Hosts Members of New…
Magic of IoT Revealed by Axis at ISC West Press Breakfast
Telguard Grows Video System Portfolio With Arlo Pro, Arlo Go…
Paxton Access Builds U.S. Presence With More Support, Training
More on ISC West
SAMMY Awards
The winners for the 22nd Annual SAMMY Awards have been announced. Find out which installing security dealers took home a SAMMY Award.
View this years winners.
Presented By

FLIR Unveils Updated United 8.0 VMS, 3 High-Performance Cameras

The United VMS 8.0 offers users a more secure system through enhanced online security credential requirements.



By ·


LAS VEGAS — Among its portfolio of thermal cameras for the security market, FLIR Systems promoted the launch of the newly updated United VMS 8.0, the company’s flagship video management system.

The enterprise-level VMS — which FLIR has continued to refine since acquiring DVTel in 2015 — manages large and multisite video operations, according to Dwight Dumpert, director of product management for the company’s security division. The VMS also features FLIR’s Latitude software, as well as Horizon and Meridian network video recorders.

The United VMS 8.0 offers users a more secure system through enhanced online security credential requirements. A simplified system installation process and streamlined camera discovery also makes for straightforward integration with FLIR products.

The VMS’s open platform also allows for integration with third-party technologies and is customizable and scalable for any size deployment, from small retailers to large enterprises to critical infrastructure, according to the company. 

FLIR also launched three cameras at the show, all of which integrate with United VMS 8.0. Here’s what the company has to say about each of the models:

The PT-Series HD is a dual-sensor camera system that provides long-range perimeter intrusion detection regardless of lighting and environmental conditions. The high-speed, pan/tilt camera provides quick and accurate threat verification. The FLIR PT-Series HD offers either a cooled or uncooled 640x480 resolution thermal camera with a 1080p HD visible camera. Multiple high-performance thermal lenses are available, including optical zoom lenses up to 14x. The HD visible camera also features a 30x optical zoom lens with autofocus and low light capabilities.

The Quasar 4K fixed box multiple-resolution camera can be programmed to switch from 4K daytime mode to 1080p lowlight-nighttime mode to provide optimum, continuous performance. Its compact design allows for the use of specialized camera housings, ranging from explosion to extreme weatherproof, and can accommodate a range of lenses from super-wide to telephoto. The model is suited for high-traffic areas, such as large venues and transportation hubs.

The Ariel 3MP corner camera features a 3-megapixel visible camera that provides ceiling-to-floor and wall-to-wall viewing. The corner camera also includes a built-in microphone for audio monitoring and discrete night vision illumination for monitoring lowlight to totally dark locations. The model also features an impact-resistant, vandal-proof, flush-mount housing, making it ideal for locations such as medical facilities and prisons where the safety of at-risk occupants is essential.

Each of the aforementioned security products will be available in Q2.
Article Topics
FLIR Systems · ISC West · Thermal Cameras · Video Surveillance · VMS · All Topics

About the Author
Rodney Bosch
Although Bosch’s name is quite familiar to those in the security industry, his previous experience has been in daily newspaper journalism. Prior to joining SECURITY SALES & INTEGRATION in 2006, he spent 15 years with the Los Angeles Times, where he performed a wide assortment of editorial responsibilities, including feature and metro department assignments as well as content producing for latimes.com. Bosch is a graduate of California State University, Fresno with a degree in Mass Communication & Journalism. In 2007, he successfully completed the National Burglar and Fire Alarm Association’s National Training School coursework to become a Certified Level I Alarm Technician.
Contact Rodney Bosch: [email protected]
View More by Rodney Bosch

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

FLIR Systems, Thermal Cameras, Video Surveillance, VMS







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration April 2017 Issue
The Cybersecurity Issue

Trending
Introducing the SSI Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2017
13 Low-Light Video Surveillance Tips to Enlighten Your Solutions
The Ultimate Guide to ISC West 2017
Alarm.com Acquires Video Analytics Specialist ObjectVideo
Top 5 Surveillance Videos of the Week: UFO Caught on Camera

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West