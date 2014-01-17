FLIR Unveils Updated United 8.0 VMS, 3 High-Performance Cameras

LAS VEGAS — Among its portfolio of thermal cameras for the security market, FLIR Systems promoted the launch of the newly updated United VMS 8.0, the company’s flagship video management system.

The enterprise-level VMS — which FLIR has continued to refine since acquiring DVTel in 2015 — manages large and multisite video operations, according to Dwight Dumpert, director of product management for the company’s security division. The VMS also features FLIR’s Latitude software, as well as Horizon and Meridian network video recorders.

The United VMS 8.0 offers users a more secure system through enhanced online security credential requirements. A simplified system installation process and streamlined camera discovery also makes for straightforward integration with FLIR products.

The VMS’s open platform also allows for integration with third-party technologies and is customizable and scalable for any size deployment, from small retailers to large enterprises to critical infrastructure, according to the company.

FLIR also launched three cameras at the show, all of which integrate with United VMS 8.0. Here’s what the company has to say about each of the models:

The PT-Series HD is a dual-sensor camera system that provides long-range perimeter intrusion detection regardless of lighting and environmental conditions. The high-speed, pan/tilt camera provides quick and accurate threat verification. The FLIR PT-Series HD offers either a cooled or uncooled 640x480 resolution thermal camera with a 1080p HD visible camera. Multiple high-performance thermal lenses are available, including optical zoom lenses up to 14x. The HD visible camera also features a 30x optical zoom lens with autofocus and low light capabilities.

The Quasar 4K fixed box multiple-resolution camera can be programmed to switch from 4K daytime mode to 1080p lowlight-nighttime mode to provide optimum, continuous performance. Its compact design allows for the use of specialized camera housings, ranging from explosion to extreme weatherproof, and can accommodate a range of lenses from super-wide to telephoto. The model is suited for high-traffic areas, such as large venues and transportation hubs.

The Ariel 3MP corner camera features a 3-megapixel visible camera that provides ceiling-to-floor and wall-to-wall viewing. The corner camera also includes a built-in microphone for audio monitoring and discrete night vision illumination for monitoring lowlight to totally dark locations. The model also features an impact-resistant, vandal-proof, flush-mount housing, making it ideal for locations such as medical facilities and prisons where the safety of at-risk occupants is essential.

Each of the aforementioned security products will be available in Q2.