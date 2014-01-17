SSI logo

Former President George W. Bush Signs on to Keynote ASIS 2017

The 43rd President of the United States leads of roster of keynote presentations to be held during the 63rd Annual ASIS Seminar & Exhibits in Dallas.



By ·


ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Former President George W. Bush will provide a keynote address at the 63rd Annual ASIS Seminar & Exhibits, scheduled for Sept. 25-28 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas.

Bush will open the conference with his talk on Sept. 25. The 43rd President of the United States and author of the bestselling memoir “Decision Points” (2010) — a candid account of the defining decisions in his presidency and personal life — will share insights on his eight years in the White House, his experiences with world leaders, the nature of public leadership and decision making, and his perspective on current domestic and international issues.

On Sept. 26, noted futurist Scott Klososky will discuss “The Technology Integration of Man.” Klososky will explore the integration of technology in our lives — from wearables and implantables to the rapid growth of AI and augmented reality — and will offer a glimpse of implications and what the future holds for businesses and security professionals alike.

On Sept. 27, Boston Marathon bombing lead investigators Ret. FBI Special Agent Richard DesLauriers and Former Boston Police Department Commissioner Ed Davis will share how teamwork and information sharing across federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and the private sector led to the capture of the Tsarnaev Brothers. They will also discuss how communities worldwide can benefit from their lessons learned.

“Our keynotes have a wealth of information and insight to share that make their presentations can’t-miss events,” says Thomas J. Langer, CPP, 2017 president, ASIS Int’l. “Their remarks will set the tone for each day — linking the evolving security profession to current/future technological opportunities and helping to frame the bigger conversations taking place throughout the week. Namely, how we should effectively collaborate across the security spectrum to advance a holistic approach to managing risk.”

The closing keynote scheduled for Sept. 28, as well as the complete program agenda, will be announced soon, according to the organization. Attendees with full-conference registrations have access to each of the keynote presentations. The Sept. 28 keynote is open to all ASIS 2017 attendees.

To register for ASIS 2017 or to learn more, go here.
