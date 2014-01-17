Genetec Adds Off-Street Parking Enforcement Solution to Security Center

MONTREAL — Genetec announces that the latest version of its AutoVu Free-Flow off-street parking management solution will now be offered within Genetec Security Center, the company’s unified security platform that combines video surveillance, access control and automatic license plate recognition (ALPR).

Free-Flow is designed to help increase parking enforcement efficiency by providing a real-time inventory of vehicles parked illegally in monitored parking lots, according to the company.

“Free-Flow provides parking officers a real-time view of how many vehicles are in parking lots across all their facilities, and how many are parked illegally. With these precise details of where and when violations are taking place, parking managers know where to dispatch officers to ensure higher compliance,” says Charles Pitman, product marketing manager at Genetec.

Now as a part of Security Center, parking managers will be able to monitor occupancy and violations across all their parking lots, directly from one location. Genetec Plan Manager provides an added interactive and graphical mapping application, allowing operators to visualize and manage environments.

With Plan Manager and Free-Flow in Security Center, parking lot owners will now be able to dynamically navigate and oversee a large number of properties via their installed ALPR and associated video surveillance cameras for real-time, correlative coverage, according to the company.

Pitman says, “Taking advantage of map-based information and communicating parking availability improves the customer experience. Meanwhile, business owners gain access to a trove of data that helps them make better informed parking infrastructure and policy decisions.”

The first series of updates for Genetec Free-Flow are expected to be available at the end of May 2017. Additional updates are planned in early July 2017, and are available through any AutoVu premier or certified fixed partner.

Genetec will be showcasing the latest version of AutoVu Free-Flow at the IPI Conference and Expo in New Orleans on May 24th in booth #1115.

