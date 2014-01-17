SSI logo

Genetec Adds Off-Street Parking Enforcement Solution to Security Center

Genetec will show the latest version of AutoVu Free-Flow at the 2017 International Parking Institute (IPI) Conference and Expo.

Genetec's latest version of AutoVu Free-Flow will now be offered within Genetec Security Center.


By ·

MONTREAL — Genetec announces that the latest version of its AutoVu Free-Flow off-street parking management solution will now be offered within Genetec Security Center, the company’s unified security platform that combines video surveillance, access control and automatic license plate recognition (ALPR).

Free-Flow is designed to help increase parking enforcement efficiency by providing a real-time inventory of vehicles parked illegally in monitored parking lots, according to the company.

“Free-Flow provides parking officers a real-time view of how many vehicles are in parking lots across all their facilities, and how many are parked illegally. With these precise details of where and when violations are taking place, parking managers know where to dispatch officers to ensure higher compliance,” says Charles Pitman, product marketing manager at Genetec.

RELATED: Genetec Releases Security Center 5.6

Now as a part of Security Center, parking managers will be able to monitor occupancy and violations across all their parking lots, directly from one location. Genetec Plan Manager provides an added interactive and graphical mapping application, allowing operators to visualize and manage environments.

With Plan Manager and Free-Flow in Security Center, parking lot owners will now be able to dynamically navigate and oversee a large number of properties via their installed ALPR and associated video surveillance cameras for real-time, correlative coverage, according to the company.

Pitman says, “Taking advantage of map-based information and communicating parking availability improves the customer experience. Meanwhile, business owners gain access to a trove of data that helps them make better informed parking infrastructure and policy decisions.”

The first series of updates for Genetec Free-Flow are expected to be available at the end of May 2017. Additional updates are planned in early July 2017, and are available through any AutoVu premier or certified fixed partner.

Genetec will be showcasing the latest version of AutoVu Free-Flow at the IPI Conference and Expo in New Orleans on May 24th in booth #1115.

READ NEXT: Behind-the-Scenes Look at How Genetec Is Securing a Children’s Hospital in Montreal
Article Topics
Video Surveillance · Systems Integration · News · Products · Genetec · Integration · License Plate Recognition · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Genetec, Integration







MVP logo View SSI's 2017 MVP Award Winners and Entrants
Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration May 2017 Issue
The Campus Safety Issue

Trending
20 Key Trends Emerge From ASIS 2014
Wink Hub or SmartThings Hub: Which Works Better?
30 Security Technologies Tickle Experts’ Fancies
SIA Appoints Samsung’s De Fina as Vice Chairman of Board of Directors
Professionalism and Attitude Promoted at DMP Owners Forum

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West