Genetec Forms Partnership With Electronic Lock Manufacturer

The partnership will enable Genetec's access control system to support SimonsVoss digital locking cylinders, smart handle and padlock wireless locks.



MONTREAL — Genetec, a provider of open architecture security and public safety solutions, announces a technology partnership with SimonsVoss, a European manufacturer of electronic locks.

The partnership will enable Genetec to integrate the SimonsVoss SmartIntego Digital Locking Cylinder, Smart Handle and Padlock Wireless Locks with Genetec Synergis — the IP-based access control core system in Genetec Security Center, the company’s unified IP security platform.

“The integration of our SmartIntego locks with the enterprise-class Synergis access control software from Genetec, will enable a scalable access control solution that meets today’s needs as well as provide an easy pathway to future upgrades,” says Bernhard Sommer, managing director at SimonsVoss.

The integration will offer a greater choice of industry-standard wireless electronic locks for systems integrators and simplify overall system design and deployment, allowing Genetec certified channel partners to leverage wireless locks and significantly reduce installation time and labor costs typically associated with hardwired solutions, according to the company.

When Synergis and SimonsVoss locks are deployed alongside Genetec video surveillance products, users will be able to view all of their lock events and activities seamlessly linked with live or recorded video, giving security professionals a more complete, unified view of their organization’s security, says Genetec.

“We are thrilled to add the SimonsVoss brand to our expanding portfolio of supported locks,” says Derek Arcuri, product marketing manager, Genetec Inc. “Both companies will now be able to offer end-users and systems integrators a greater choice in access control hardware, whether for designing a new physical security system or updating an existing one.”

Customers will be able to enroll SimonsVoss locks into their Synergis access control system with version 5.6 of Security Center, which is expected to be available in early Q2, 2017 through the Genetec Channel Partner Program.

