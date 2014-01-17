SSI logo

Genetec Releases Security Center 5.6

MONTREAL — Genetec, a provider of open architecture security and public safety solutions, announces the latest version of its unified security platform Security Center 5.6.

New enhancements include additional cybersecurity measures, a new HTML5-based web client, integration of SimonsVoss electronic locks and the Mercury Security MS bridge and the ability to enroll license plates as access control credentials with the AutoVu SharpV camera.

All Genetec Advantage subscribers will receive this update as part of the Genetec Lifecycle Management program. Customers under Genetec Assurance can contact Genetec Inside Sales to purchase an upgrade.

The redesigned web client ensures Security Center is accessible from any device or browser. With Genetec Plan Manager, operators can now monitor the live status of intrusion areas.

Embedded support for ESRI ArcGIS software adds new layers of visual data so organizations benefit from greater context and insights of their surroundings.

Security Center 5.6 also introduces a new integration with the Mercury MS Bridge to help end users migrate from proprietary or ‘integrated’ access control systems to a fully unified security platform.

Genetec recently announced a partnership with SimonsVoss, allowing for the integration of its family of digital locks. It also added a technology and distribution partnership with STid, a manufacturer of RFID contactless door readers. 

Security Center 5.6 lets the new AutoVu SharpV ALPR camera be enrolled as an access control reader managed by the Synergis Cloud Link appliance, allowing operators to manage vehicle activity without impeding vehicle flow.

This lets the user assign a license plate to a cardholder as a credential and define specific access rights, control vehicle access to their parking lots and run vehicle activity reports.

