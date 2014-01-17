SSI logo

Genetec Named a Top Employer in Montreal for 11th Year

Genetec has offices located in 12 countries around the world with 831 employees, 562 based in Montréal alone.



MONTREAL — Genetec, a provider of open-platform, unified IP security solutions, has been named as one of the top employers in Montréal for the eleventh consecutive year by the editors of Mediacorp Canada.

The list is an annual competition that recognizes Montréal-area employers that lead their industries in offering outstanding places to work.

Evaluations are based on criteria such as: work atmosphere, community involvement and performance management. Employers are compared to others in their field to then determine which organizations offer the most progressive and groundbreaking programs.

Genetec says its employees benefit from flexible family-friendly hours, generous vacation and time-off, comprehensive group insurance coverage, a retirement savings plan, an attractive employee referral program, as well as training and personal development programs.

The company is also in the midst of building a brand new bistro where staff can enjoy affordable healthy menus, a new gym with free membership, a new outdoor eating space and a redesigned reception area.

“We are honored to receive this recognition as a Top Montréal Employer for the 11th year in a row,” says Richard Pailliere, director of human resources at Genetec.  “At Genetec, we constantly strive to offer the best working environment for our employees to maximize their creativity, feed their spirit of innovation and assure that they have a rewarding quality of life. As we celebrate our company’s 20th anniversary, we give credit for our success to these talented people both here in Montréal and all over the world.”

About the Author
Steve Karantzoulidis
Steven A. Karantzoulidis is the Web Editor for Security Sales & Integration. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a degree in Communication and has a background in Film, A/V and Social Media.
