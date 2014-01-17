SSI logo

Global Biometrics Market Revenue to Reach $15.1B by 2025, Report Says

Market intelligence firm Tractica forecasts fingerprint recognition, voice recognition, iris recognition and facial recognition will be the leading modalities as biometrics use cases continue to expand.

During its 10-year forecast period, Tractica anticipates that cumulative biometrics revenue will total $69.8 billion.


By ·

BOULDER, Colo. — Global biometrics hardware and software revenue will grow annually from $2.4 billion in 2016 to $15.1 billion by 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9%, according to market research by Tractica.

During its 10-year forecast period, Tractica anticipates that cumulative biometrics revenue will total $69.8 billion.

The biometrics market has reached a tipping point driven largely by the confluence of organizations’ desires to better authenticate or identify users and users’ distaste for knowledge-based systems (password and challenge questions), according to the market research firm, based here. Thus, biometrics is working its way into consumer, industrial and government systems at an increasing pace.

READ NEXT: Atlanta Airport Installs Biometric Security Screening Kiosks

“Growth in the biometrics market is driven by use cases,” says Tractica Principal Analyst Keith Kirkpatrick.  “While there has traditionally been a demarcation between consumer and enterprise use cases, this dynamic is starting to change, as seen in financial institutions’ use of biometrics to allow consumer and corporate users to authenticate to online banking systems with their voices or with their eyes, in place of keying a personal identification number, to name just one example.”

Kirkpatrick adds that the biometric modalities representing the largest revenue segments will be fingerprint recognition, voice recognition, iris recognition and facial recognition. Meanwhile, the largest application markets for the technologies will be consumer, finance, health care, government and enterprise.

Tractica’s report, “Biometrics Market Forecasts,” is based on a comprehensive and detailed analysis of 142 biometrics use cases, each of which includes business function, industry and modality. Each use case is further analyzed by world region and is based on Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) income levels for each country in a given region.
Article Topics
Business Management · News · Research · Biometrics · Facial Recognition · Fingerprint Readers · Iris · Research · Voice Recognition · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Biometrics, Facial Recognition, Fingerprint Readers, Iris, Voice Recognition







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration February 2017 Issue
The Business Issue

Trending
Last Call for 2017 SAMMY Entries
Advertising Firm Deploys Smart Digital Billboards Using Milestone VMS, Worknet Analytics
Analyzing the Smart Home Market at CES 2017
S2 CEO & Founder Discusses the Future of Access Control
Dahua Offers Free Video Analytics Upgrade for Select IP Cameras and Recorders

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane