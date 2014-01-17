SSI logo

Hanwha Techwin Expands Operations to New Facility

The new facility will include space to host corporate meetings and training sessions.



RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. —  Hanwha Techwin America has announced it is expanding its operations to a new state-of-the-art facility to accommodate its recent growth and better serve its customers.

“As a result of the rapid growth and tremendous support Hanwha has experienced over the last few years, we have outgrown our current location, which is a very good problem to have,” says Soonhong Ahn, president, Hanwha Techwin America. “We have designed this new facility to provide the space, capabilities and cutting-edge technologies necessary to meet the needs of and provide the best possible experience for our valued customers, installers and technology partners.”

The new location will feature a large space for hosting corporate meetings, as well as a dedicated lab area.

Hanwha is also installing cameras on the roof overlooking the nearby highways to enable customers and installers who visit the facility to view and evaluate their performance in real-world situations.

The new facility is located on the fourth floor of the Glen Pointe Marriot in Teaneck, N.J. The company plans to begin operations in the new location on January 16th.
