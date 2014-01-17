Hanwha Techwin Invests $100M on New Production Facility in Vietnam

TEANECK, N.J. — Hanwha Techwin is expanding its video surveillance manufacturing capacity by constructing a new 646,000-square-foot facility in Vietnam.

With existing production sites in South Korea and China, the new $100 million Vietnam facility — located about 20 miles northeast of Hanoi in the Bac Ninh province — will serve as a production base, increasing capacity for Hanwha’s security products, including cameras and recording devices.

After researching a number of viable locations for the new facility, the Bac Ninh province was chosen because of the optimal benefits it offers for the supply of parts, logistics and manpower, according to the company.

“This investment is a testimony to Hanwha’s dedication to the development and production of technology-focused security products worldwide,” says Soon Hong Ahn, president, Hanwha Techwin America. “This facility will enable us to further expand our production by an additional 8 million units a year, allowing us to achieve economies of scale and to maintain our global competitiveness for video security products and solutions.”

Construction of the Vietnam facility is expected to be completed in December, followed by production line set-up and test production in the first half of 2018. Mass production and full activation of the factory is expected to begin in the second half of 2018.

In January, the company announced plans to expand its U.S.-based headquarters, located on the fourth floor of the Glen Pointe Marriot in Teaneck, N.J., to accommodate recent growth and better serve its customers. The company said it would also install cameras on the roof overlooking the nearby highways to enable customers and installers who visit the facility to view and evaluate their performance in real-world situations.

