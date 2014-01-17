SSI logo

Hanwha Techwin Launches New Video Surveillance Solution

The Wisenet X series features Hanwha’s new Wisenet 5 self-developed chipset.



TEANECK, N.J. — Hanwha Techwin has announced the launch of the Wisenet X series, featuring Hanwha’s new Wisenet 5 self-developed chipset.

The new Wisenet 5 chipset and processing technology will allow Wisenet X series cameras to produce images that can be monitored in color, even in low-light environments without IR LED, according to the company.

“Wisenet 5 is our latest chipset designed specifically for professional video surveillance applications that offers extreme processing performance at the edge,” says Soonhong Ahn, president, Hanwha Techwin America. “Wisenet X is the first product range to use this single chip solution. Our new 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel camera lines will redefine industry standards, not only with exceptional resolution, but with more advanced features and upgraded functions.”

The Wisenet X series joins the recently released Wisenet Q and P series of video surveillance solutions offered by Hanwha Techwin.

Wisenet X Series Features:

  • 150dB WDR performance
  • Monitoring of color images in low-light environments
  • Substantial bandwidth savings
  • USB port
  • More diverse analytics
  • Dual SD card slots
  • More accurate stabilization

