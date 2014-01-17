Hikvision, Eagle Eye Networks Partner to Market Cyber-Hardened Video Solution

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. and AUSTIN, Texas — Hikvision and Eagle Eye Networks are partnering to provide a cyber-hardened, cloud-based video surveillance solution.

Hikvision and Eagle Eye are expanding an established business relationship with its new technology partnership, according to a joint announcement. The alliance will enable “a deeper bi-directional integration” between Hikvision’s video surveillance products and Eagle Eye’s cloud platform, which will have significant, direct benefits for systems integrators, according to the statement.

The benefits are said to include ease of installation and extensive technical support. Integrators and their end-user customers will also reap the benefits associated with cloud platforms: lower up-front costs, flexibility, scalability, cyber-secure remote management and flexible on-premise cloud storage.

“We are pleased to be working with a partner so clearly focused on cybersecurity and ease of use for our integrator partners,” says Jeffrey He, president of Hikvision USA. “Eagle Eye’s Cloud Security Camera VMS provides businesses with a true cloud solution that is cyber-secured with multiple levels of encryption and advanced security features.”

The features include Eagle Eye’s recently announced Camera Cyber Lockdown, which blocks cameras from communicating with the Internet, blocks attacks from reaching cameras, and prevents Trojans ex-filtration, according to the company. The feature greatly increases the security of video surveillance systems, reduces risk and reduces camera maintenance, the company states.

While Eagle Eye’s VMS works with hundreds of manufacturers’ cameras, the Hikvision partnership is particularly valuable for customers who don’t have in-house IT resources, according to the announcement. Together, the companies’ technology is particularly well suited to multisite enterprises with small camera counts at each site, including retail, banking and quick-serve restaurants.

“Hikvision’s leadership team has been exemplary to work with for making a great customer solution. They really understand the benefits of solving installation and cyber problems in a way that makes it easier for the customer,” says Eagle Eye Network CEO Dean Drako. “Hikvision’s global presence aligns with Eagle Eye’s global data center investment.”