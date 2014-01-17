Hikvision Introduces Surveillance Kits for Small Businesses

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.— Hikvision reveals it is offering surveillance kits for the first time to better serve its integrator partners who serve the small and medium business (SMB) market.

The kits will consist of a recorder and multiple cameras in a single box.

“There are two levels of kits: Super Value and Performance. The components were carefully selected to meet the distinct needs of the SMB market that requires small, straightforward systems,” says Bob Germain, Hikvision director of product management.

Hikvision TurboHD Super Value Kits

Camera Features:

2MP resolution

True day/night function

OSD Menu

DNR

Smart IR

IP66 weatherproof housings

DVR Features:

H.264+ compression

Rear panel HDMI and VGA outputs

Flexible recording scheduling

Synchronous playback

Pre-installed hard drive

Hikvision IP Super Value Kits

Camera features:

2MP Outdoor dome cameras

Weather-resistant (IP67) and vandal-resistant (IK10) enclosures

Connectivity over the network to the included NVR

Built-in PoE ports

Plug-and-play capability

Night and day viewing with IR illumination

The NVR provides full high-resolution recording of the 2-megapixel cameras and VCA features.

The NVR- or DVR-based systems can be managed with a smartphone via Hikvision’s free mobile app (iVMS-4500) or on a PC using its free client SW (iVMS-4200), in addition to the included HDD which can store numerous days and hours of information, according to the company.

“This is an all-in-one box security system with all of the Hikvision features needed for a small business, residential or DIY customers,” says Doug Gray, Hikvision product manager. “And its plug-and-play installation means the system is up and running in no time.”

Hikvision will exhibit its SMB and enterprise-level security solutions at ISC West, booth 18037 in Las Vegas, April 5-7, 2017.