Hikvision Introduces Surveillance Kits for Small Businesses
Two different surveillance kits are being offered by Hikvision to best suit the needs of SMBs.
By SSI Staff · March 24, 2017
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.— Hikvision reveals it is offering surveillance kits for the first time to better serve its integrator partners who serve the small and medium business (SMB) market.
The kits will consist of a recorder and multiple cameras in a single box.
“There are two levels of kits: Super Value and Performance. The components were carefully selected to meet the distinct needs of the SMB market that requires small, straightforward systems,” says Bob Germain, Hikvision director of product management.
Hikvision TurboHD Super Value Kits
Camera Features:
- 2MP resolution
- True day/night function
- OSD Menu
- DNR
- Smart IR
- IP66 weatherproof housings
DVR Features:
- H.264+ compression
- Rear panel HDMI and VGA outputs
- Flexible recording scheduling
- Synchronous playback
- Pre-installed hard drive
Hikvision IP Super Value Kits
Camera features:
- 2MP Outdoor dome cameras
- Weather-resistant (IP67) and vandal-resistant (IK10) enclosures
- Connectivity over the network to the included NVR
- Built-in PoE ports
- Plug-and-play capability
- Night and day viewing with IR illumination
The NVR provides full high-resolution recording of the 2-megapixel cameras and VCA features.
The NVR- or DVR-based systems can be managed with a smartphone via Hikvision’s free mobile app (iVMS-4500) or on a PC using its free client SW (iVMS-4200), in addition to the included HDD which can store numerous days and hours of information, according to the company.
“This is an all-in-one box security system with all of the Hikvision features needed for a small business, residential or DIY customers,” says Doug Gray, Hikvision product manager. “And its plug-and-play installation means the system is up and running in no time.”
Hikvision will exhibit its SMB and enterprise-level security solutions at ISC West, booth 18037 in Las Vegas, April 5-7, 2017.