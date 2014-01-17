Why Hikvision Says ISC West 2017 Is Its Most Ambitious Trade Show Ever

LAS VEGAS — Hikvision is coming to ISC West, and its bringing a smorgasbord of its latest security solutions.

Hikvision’s Director of Marketing Alex Asnovich breaks down what the company will be bringing to the show.

What is the top product or offering your company is showing off at ISCW this year, and what makes it unique or special?

What makes 2017 special is that this is Hikvision’s most ambitious trade show ever. We’re showing a ton of products this year. Hikvision is showing high-tech, secure solutions for today and tomorrow. The breadth and depth of our solutions reflect our organization’s strength, sophistication and commitment to cybersecurity.

Our solutions encompass new software tools that promote operational and installation efficiency, vertical market-specific solutions, integrated end-to-end solutions, and future technology.

What other products or offerings would you like to highlight, and what are some of their unique qualities?

I’d like to highlight our vertical market- specific solutions, specifically our new H.265+ tech and thermal tech that we’ve incorporated across our vertical market solutions. You’ll also want to check out our new kits (two levels) with components specifically chosen for integrators who work with SMB customers, and the future technology we’re showing is super cool.

We’re showing machine vision, storage products, drones, car electronics, deep learning. We’ll be eager to tell you more about the accuracy and reliability of these new future technology analytic tools. Also, we’re talking more about our end-to-end solutions this year.



Hikvision Director of Marketing Alex Asnovich

What else is new or noteworthy about the company for 2017?

We’re excited about continuing our growth in the enterprise space. Obviously our booth is full of products and solutions that are enterprise level, but the key really is expanding our relationships with our integrator

partners.

Our focus in 2017 is our integrator partners’ success. We recently announced plans to open an R&D Center in Montreal in 2017, and we announced a technology partnership with Eagle Eye.

These are some of the ways we’re working to support our integrators this year and into the future.

What is your company’s overall value proposition to installing security dealers/integrators? Why should they do business with you?

We want work with many of the industry’s leading installers and integrators and we’re actively seeking new integrator partners. Hikvision provides products and personnel that enable integrators to help their security professional customers accomplish two main goals: run their business more efficiently and be more profitable; and, make the world a safer place by protecting people, property and assets, and combatting terrorism and criminal activity.

Hikvision sets the bar in the video surveillance industry in multiple ways: the broadest product portfolio; unparalleled R&D capability; immediate local response to customer issues (products, installation, service, etc.) anywhere in North America and globally for our customers who do business outside of North America; and, industry-leading cybersecurity practices.

Anything else you would like to add?

Stop by booth 18037 and talk to us, to participate in Thought Theater events, and don’t miss the LA Contemporary Dance Company performances at our Booth 11:30, 1:30 and 3:30 on Wednesday, April 5 and

Thursday, April 6. Find out what the Art of Video Surveillance is all about.