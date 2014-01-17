SSI logo

Hikvision Launches French Language Website

Hikvision underlines its commitment to the Canadian market with the launch of its French language website.



By ·


MONTREAL — Hikvision has launched a French language website to better serve its growing customer base in French-speaking Canada as it continues to expand its footprint in the North American security market.

The company also recently announced it will open an R&D center here later this year.

As its North American President Jeffrey He said in a recent interview with SSI, Hikvision wants to show that it is committed to Canada and the rest of the North American market.

“Under the leadership of Lorne Terry, our sales director in Canada, we have an outstanding team of sales, marketing, technical and engineering talent in place across Canada. Many of our employees are bilingual, and we have plans to further expand the team this year,” says He. “We also announced last week that we’ll be enhancing our services to all North American customers, especially our enterprise partners, with the establishment this year of the Hikvision R&D Centre here in Montreal.”

“With its headquarters in Montreal, Hikvision Canada is already an important participant in the economic development of the region,” says Lorne Terry. “The new French website will enable Hikvision Canada to foster even closer ties with the Montreal business sector.”

The new website will help explain Hikvision products in French and help Hikvision adapt security offerings to the market.

