Hikvision Promotes Diverse Tech Lineup and Partnering at ISC West

LAS VEGAS ― Hikvision approached security’s biggest dealer show a bit unconventionally. Having taken the industry by storm the past couple of years to become a market share leader, the Chinese company focused on changing preconceived notions or perceptions of what the video surveillance equipment manufacturer might be all about.

Extending the concept of its attention-getting Art of Surveillance marketing campaign, the vendor impressed upon attendees that not only are its products cyber secure (refuting recent reports to the contrary) and relatively inexpensive, but also bring a high level of performance and consequently value.

In addition to offering the latest in H.265 compression, thermal imaging and other leading-edge video capabilities, Hikvision emphasized its end-to-end solutions.

Hikvision Senior Manager Strategic Communications Martha Entwistle said, among other things, the booth showed off the company’s solutions for numerous vertical market specializations as well as its enormous depth of R&D investment and power.

Attendees were able to see the firm also has and may soon bring to the States many other offerings, such as access control, intercom, drones and robotics. “We want the industry, dealers and integrators to see the Hikvision organization as a true and trusted partner,” she added.

