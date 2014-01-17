Hikvision Will Open R&D Center in Montreal, Research Institute in Silicon Valley

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. — Hikvision will open a research and development center in Montreal as well as a research institute in the Silicon Valley, marking the first time the company has established such facilities outside of China.

Expected to open in 2017, the R&D center in Montreal where Hikvision Canada is based will focus on engineering development, and the Silicon Valley Hikvision Research Institute will focus on broad technology research, the company announced today.

“These two major investments underscore Hikvision’s R&D ‘glocalization’ — being global, thinking local — strategy and the commitment to providing innovative, cutting-edge technology products tailored to the needs of our worldwide partners and customers,” Hikvision CEO Yangzhong Hu said in a press release.

Jeffrey He, president of Hikvision Canada and Hikvision USA, based here, said Montreal has an “excellent talent pool and business-friendly environment.” He also said the high tech hub of Silicon Valley is a logical location for the research institute.

Hikvision is well established in the small and medium business (SMB) market in North America. In the past couple of years, the company has focused on expanding into the enterprise market, putting in place a national enterprise solutions team with engineering, technical and sales support in regions across the U.S. and Canada.

“The new R&D team will augment the services provided by the national enterprise solutions team,” said Eagle Ying, director of technology, Hikvision USA. “Hikvision appreciates that solution requirements are different from region to region. The new Hikvision R&D team will be dedicated to furthering Hikvision innovation on the global scale.”

Based in Hangzhou, China, Hikvision staffs more than 8,000 R&D engineers, one of the largest in the video surveillance industry, and is said to dedicate approximately 8% of its revenues to R&D.