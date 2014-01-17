Honeywell Fights False Alarms With I-View Now Integration

MINNEAPOLIS — Honeywell‘s AlarmNet communications network has expanded its integration with I-View Now video alarm verification (VAV) technology through Honeywell’s Performance Series DVR and NVR offerings, in addition to other video recording products.

The company says the integration can help central station operators gather more information through pre-alarm video footage allowing them to look in and assess the cause and severity of an event, helping to limit false alarms and provide emergency responders with the information they need prior to arriving onsite.

AlarmNet’s expanded integration with I-View Now is said to make installation easier and quicker for security professionals and provides greater opportunity for recurring monthly revenue (RMR).

“Responding to false alarms can drain huge amounts of resources and money, not to mention trust in security systems,” says Alice DeBiasio, general manager of cloud services, Honeywell Home and Building Technologies. “With video alarm verification, operators can avoid the guesswork, helping peace-of-mind and ensuring real security threats are being met as efficiently as possible.”

Honeywell says expanding the VAV portfolio allows security dealers and central stations to offer a wider range of choices that include analog or IP video, DVR and NVR solutions to help expand and differentiate their connected home and business offerings.

Products Now Supported by AlarmNet and I-View Now:

Performance Series HQA DVR: High quality analog DVRs provide high-resolution images without having to replace analog infrastructure using high-definition over Coax (HDoC) technology (available on nine cameras and DVRs).

Performance Series Embedded NVR: Honeywell's IP embedded NVR gives customers more flexibility when designing customized IP video systems. Available in four-, eight- or 16-channel models, the embedded NVRs are compatible with Honeywell's equIP Series and Performance Series IP cameras.

HRGX Performance Series DVR: The HRGX embedded DVR is part of Honeywell's Performance Series lineup of feature-rich cameras and DVRs providing affordable video surveillance solutions for a wide range of everyday security applications. Available in four-, eight- or 16-channel models.

Honeywell Total Connect Remote Services: Honeywell Total Connect IP cameras offer live video look-in and provide event-based video clips for real-time awareness.

