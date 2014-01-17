Honeywell Introduces New Performance Series IP Cameras

Honeywell announces the addition of 1080p and 4-megapixel wide dynamic range (WDR) IP cameras to its Performance Series IP line.

The new cameras deliver high quality video, easy video integration with other solutions and improved user account security with enhanced risk reduction, according to the company.

The range includes 15 new IP cameras in mini dome, micro dome, ball, and bullet design. Honeywell says the cameras are well-suited for small to medium businesses including single site and multi-site such as retail stores, gas stations and medical offices.

The cameras can immediately be used with Honeywell’s Performance Series embedded NVRs upon installation and are backed by Honeywell’s 365 SWAP program.

