SSI logo

Honeywell Introduces New Performance Series IP Cameras

Select cameras include motorized focal zoom (MFZ) technology that auto-focuses the lens after zoom operation.



By ·


Honeywell announces the addition of 1080p and 4-megapixel wide dynamic range (WDR) IP cameras to its Performance Series IP line.

The new cameras deliver high quality video, easy video integration with other solutions and improved user account security with enhanced risk reduction, according to the company.

The range includes 15 new IP cameras in mini dome, micro dome, ball, and bullet design. Honeywell says the cameras are well-suited for small to medium businesses including single site and multi-site such as retail stores, gas stations and medical offices.

The cameras can immediately be used with Honeywell’s Performance Series embedded NVRs upon installation and are backed by Honeywell’s 365 SWAP program.

RELATED: Honeywell Releases Software Update Connecting Cameras to Xtralis Platforms
Article Topics
Video Surveillance · Products · Dome Cameras · Honeywell · IP Cameras · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Dome Cameras, Honeywell







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration February 2017 Issue
The Business Issue

Trending
Last Call for 2017 SAMMY Entries
S2 CEO & Founder Discusses the Future of Access Control
Dahua Offers Free Video Analytics Upgrade for Select IP Cameras and Recorders
Video Doorbell Sales Forecast to Grow 28% Annually, IHS Markit Says
4 Areas of Surveillance Innovation to Watch in 2017

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane