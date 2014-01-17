SSI logo

Spotlight on ISC West

Top Story
ISC West: Top 11 Trends Seen on the Show Floor
This year's ISC West brought a number of trends spanning from robotics and drones to IoT and access control.
More on ISC West
ISC West News & Resources
Honeywell Offers Look at Microsoft-Fortified Cloud Solution at…
Securitas’ Byerly Seeks Security Partners Buy-In
FLIR Unveils Updated United 8.0 VMS, 3 High-Performance Cameras
Kwikset Soon to Market With Stylish, Z-Wave 500 Series-Enabled…
More on ISC West
SAMMY Awards
The winners for the 22nd Annual SAMMY Awards have been announced. Find out which installing security dealers took home a SAMMY Award.
View this years winners.
Presented By

Honeywell Offers Look at Microsoft-Fortified Cloud Solution at ISC West

Honeywell also exhibited new cameras, notification products and perimeter solutions.



By ·


LAS VEGAS ― Honeywell highlighted new software advancements and video surveillance solutions to enhance consumer’s lives in connected homes and ensure the safety and productivity of people in connected buildings.

Show attendees saw AlarmNet 360 Insights software analytics, a new business intelligence dashboard said to make it easy for integrators to analyze customer data, discover sales opportunities and expose potential customer issues before they arise.

Honeywell showed a number of other new products, including: Performance Series IP cameras, aimed at the SMB market; equIP Series cameras, featuring low-light capability; L Series notification system from System Sensor; Pro-Watch 4.3 enterprise security management system; and MAXPRO NVR with a VMS to simplify how large amounts of video data are managed and analyzed.

HONEYWELL AT ISC WEST: Click here for the details on everything Honeywell brought to the show.

John Smith, Honeywell senior marketing manager, demonstrated MAXPRO Cloud, an access control and video surveillance solution hosted on Microsoft’s Azure platform.

According to Smith, this represents Microsoft’s foray into electronic security and likely signifies an area of growth for the IT giant. Honeywell also demonstrated its expanding line of perimeter, early warning and other products based on the recently acquired Xtralis technologies.

READ MORE ON ISC WEST: Click Here for All of SSI ‘s Comprehensive ISC West Coverage
Article Topics
Video Surveillance · Products · Connected Home · Honeywell · IP Cameras · ISC West · All Topics

About the Author
Scott Goldfine
Scott Goldfine is Editor-in-Chief and Associate Publisher of Security Sales & Integration. Well-versed in the technical and business aspects of electronic security (video surveillance, access control, systems integration, intrusion detection, fire/life safety), Goldfine is nationally recognized as an industry expert and speaker. Goldfine is involved in several security events and organizations, including the Electronic Security Association (ESA), Security Industry Association (SIA), Security Industry Alarm Coalition (SIAC), False Alarm Reduction Association (FARA), ASIS Int'l and more. Goldfine also serves on several boards, including the SIA Marketing Committee, CSAA Marketing and Communications Committee, PSA Cybersecurity Advisory Council and Robolliance. He is a certified alarm technician, former cable-TV tech, audio company entrepreneur, and lifelong electronics and computers enthusiast. Goldfine joined Security Sales & Integration in 1998.
Contact Scott Goldfine: [email protected]
View More by Scott Goldfine

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Connected Home, Honeywell, IP Cameras







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration April 2017 Issue
The Cybersecurity Issue

Trending
13 Low-Light Video Surveillance Tips to Enlighten Your Solutions
Introducing the SSI Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2017
The Ultimate Guide to ISC West 2017
Alarm.com Acquires Video Analytics Specialist ObjectVideo
Top 5 Surveillance Videos of the Week: UFO Caught on Camera

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West