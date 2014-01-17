Honeywell Offers Look at Microsoft-Fortified Cloud Solution at ISC West

LAS VEGAS ― Honeywell highlighted new software advancements and video surveillance solutions to enhance consumer’s lives in connected homes and ensure the safety and productivity of people in connected buildings.

Show attendees saw AlarmNet 360 Insights software analytics, a new business intelligence dashboard said to make it easy for integrators to analyze customer data, discover sales opportunities and expose potential customer issues before they arise.

Honeywell showed a number of other new products, including: Performance Series IP cameras, aimed at the SMB market; equIP Series cameras, featuring low-light capability; L Series notification system from System Sensor; Pro-Watch 4.3 enterprise security management system; and MAXPRO NVR with a VMS to simplify how large amounts of video data are managed and analyzed.

John Smith, Honeywell senior marketing manager, demonstrated MAXPRO Cloud, an access control and video surveillance solution hosted on Microsoft’s Azure platform.

According to Smith, this represents Microsoft’s foray into electronic security and likely signifies an area of growth for the IT giant. Honeywell also demonstrated its expanding line of perimeter, early warning and other products based on the recently acquired Xtralis technologies.

