Honeywell Releases Latest Edition of Pro-Watch Security Management System

The company says the latest version of its security management platform is optimized for mobile control.



MELVILLE, N.Y. — Honeywell (NYSE: HON) announces the latest iteration of its Pro-Watch security management system.

Pro-Watch 4.3 has been updated to include custom solutions for highly-connected campuses, along with the vendor portal for the airport market to help lower the cost of managing of airport vendors, according to the company.

The solution combines access control, video surveillance, intrusion detection and other business critical functions into one intelligent business management system.

Honeywell says the system features a new application program interface (API) that allows for open integration, providing integrators with an opportunity to drive business growth through a new set of potential customers, including enterprises using non-Honeywell equipment.

These include third-party solutions such as video management systems, physical security information management solutions, visitor management, biometric readers and key management systems.

The new platform is also optimized for mobile control. Through the new mobile app, facility managers can control hardware, look up badge holder information and enable/disable card access from their mobile device at any time.

Mobile client support is currently available on iOS devices, with Android compatibility coming soon.

“Our customers want a proven solution with an open architecture and world-class service that they can use worldwide,” says Eric Green, senior global product manager. “Now, with its expanded integration and mobile capabilities, Pro-Watch 4.3 provides even more value to enterprise customers, offering more flexibility to manage and leverage existing equipment investments across their global businesses.”

Pro-Watch 4.3 operates seamlessly with other Honeywell solutions including MAXPRO VMS and VISTA, according to the company.

