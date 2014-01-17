SSI logo

Honeywell Treats Autistic Boy to Birthday Bash at Fire Alarm Factory

The festivities included giving for the 7-year-old boy an opportunity to interact with some of the fire/life-safety products at the Honeywell facility.

Photo Credit: WAVY-TV
Grandy Miller, 7, and his mother, of Muskegon, Mich., received an all-expenses paid trip to Northford, Conn., where Honeywell hosted a surprise birthday party for the boy at its fire alarm factory.


NORTHFORD, Conn. — Honeywell Security & Fire treated a Muskegon, Mich., boy with autism to a special birthday party celebration at its fire alarm factory, located here.

Grandy Miller’s autism causes him to fixate on fire alarms, reports WAVY-TV. The broadcaster’s sister station WOOD 24 Hour News 8 first reported a story about Grandy last autumn after someone left an offensive letter for his mother because he was making a sound like a fire alarm.

Since the incident, residents have rallied around Grandy to show their support.

On Monday, Grandy celebrated his seventh birthday at the Honeywell facility where employees staged a surprise fire alarm-themed party. The festivities included giving Grandy an opportunity interact with some of the fire/life-safety products in the factory.

Honeywell paid for the trip for Grandy and his mom, according to the report.


