Honeywell Treats Autistic Boy to Birthday Bash at Fire Alarm Factory

NORTHFORD, Conn. — Honeywell Security & Fire treated a Muskegon, Mich., boy with autism to a special birthday party celebration at its fire alarm factory, located here.

Grandy Miller’s autism causes him to fixate on fire alarms, reports WAVY-TV. The broadcaster’s sister station WOOD 24 Hour News 8 first reported a story about Grandy last autumn after someone left an offensive letter for his mother because he was making a sound like a fire alarm.

Since the incident, residents have rallied around Grandy to show their support.

On Monday, Grandy celebrated his seventh birthday at the Honeywell facility where employees staged a surprise fire alarm-themed party. The festivities included giving Grandy an opportunity interact with some of the fire/life-safety products in the factory.

Honeywell paid for the trip for Grandy and his mom, according to the report.

