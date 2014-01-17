Honeywell Unveils New Xtralis Aspirating Smoke Detector at NFPA Expo

BOSTON — Honeywell has revealed a handful of new technologies here at the NFPA 2017 Conference & Expo, highlighted by its next-generation Xtralis VESDA-E VEP aspirating smoke detector system.

The new system yields 1.5 times greater sensitivity and offers six times better dust rejection than the previous generation of products, reducing the potential for nuisance alarms which in turn reduces related customer costs, according to the company.

The Xtralis also features built-in WiFi for remote detector access from smart devices to review and monitor status in real time.

RELATED: 5 NFPA Codes to Consider When Maintaining Fire Alarm Systems

Beyond sensing smoke, the new Xtralis system has the unique capability of characterizing particles, providing analytics for targeted detection and a more efficient and effective response.

Honeywell also announced the following fire alarm control panels with new technological advances: Honeywell Silent Knight, Honeywell Farenhyt Series and Fire-Lite by Honeywell.

“Our focus as a leader in the fire industry is to anticipate customer needs, solve problems and save lives. Our new fire panels and next-generation VESDA do just that,” says Michael Flink, president of security and fire, Honeywell Home and Building Technologies. “Customers and experts in the industry are telling us that the latest generation of Honeywell Xtralis VESDA is perhaps the greatest innovation in fire detection in the last 20 years.”

Here are all of Honeywell’s life safety innovations and technologies available at the NFPA Conference and Expo:

The Honeywell Silent Knight brand introduces four new fire alarm control panels ranging from 100 points to 1,100 points. These panels allow the user to connect up to 17 panels with convenient single point access and dramatically lower monitoring costs. With built-in dual path communications, a cellular side car option, larger 40- by 20-inch display and support for SWIFT wireless detection, these panels are designed for the future while still being fully backwards compatible.

The new Honeywell Farenhyt Series Black Fire Panels offer a unique design with flexible architecture so integrators can choose the ideal system size and cost for each installation. The new generation of fire control panels allow a network up to 32 panels, combination emergency communications, carbon monoxide and fire detection all in one panel, as well as compatibility with all SWIFT Wireless devices. The new panels are eVance ready for fast and simple serviceability, and are also available in red.

The Fire-Lite by Honeywell brand introduces six new fire alarm control panels that offer more communications options — built-in IP/POTS as well as cellular side cars — and a USB port for easy programming and firmware updates. All panels support SWIFT Wireless devices and offer 4 programmable buttons for convenience and efficiency while still being backwards compatible.

High-Level Interface, an integration with the SLC Integration Module that marries VESDA devices with Notifier Fire Alarm Control Panels, allows the newly introduced VESDA-E series of aspirating smoke detectors to exchange information directly with the Notifier fire alarm control panels.

The new L-Series AV Notification Appliances, a line of fire and life safety notification devices from System Sensor, covers the full range of candela settings while offering the lowest power consumption — up to 35 percent reduction across all settings.

Check out SSI on Twitter for live updates from the NFPA show.

READ NEXT: Heat and Smoke Detectors: The Latest Trends and Tech