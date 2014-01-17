Honeywell’s Connected Building Offering to Be Hosted on Microsoft Azure

MELVILLE, N.Y., — Honeywell (NYSE: HON) announces that MAXPRO Cloud, the company’s connected building solution for small-to-medium-sized (SMB) businesses, will be hosted on the Microsoft Azure hosting platform.

MAXPRO Cloud integrates access and video data into a single user interface, enabling customers to achieve their business goals by leveraging their connected buildings as strategic assets, according to the company.

It’s said MAXPRO Cloud helps improve customer’s business performance, ensures more efficient safety and security, minimizes loss of inventory in retail environments, reduces IT infrastructure costs and streamlines operations by empowering small-to-medium business owners to make decisions in a flexible and scalable manner through real-time access, insight and reporting.

“Honeywell’s focus on driving innovation in connected buildings globally makes this an ideal collaboration for both Microsoft and Honeywell,” says Sam George, director, Microsoft Azure IoT at Microsoft Corp. “As we continue to enable digital transformation for customers around the world, this advancement for MAXPRO Cloud is yet another example of how we’re helping create a more secure, connected and productive world.”

Honeywell says bringing Azure to Honeywell’s connected buildings technology will allow customers to benefit from Microsoft’s global footprint and advanced data services.

“Honeywell is pleased to rapidly expand our software offerings with one of the world’s most innovative cloud providers,” says Alessandro Araldi, vice president of product management, Security and Fire, Honeywell Home and Building Technologies. “As one of Honeywell’s first connected building offerings hosted on Azure, we’re excited for MAXPRO Cloud customers to experience the benefits of the intelligent cloud firsthand.”

