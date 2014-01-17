How Cal State Northridge Is Using Video Analytics to Quash Parking Lot Crimes

Editor’s note: The following article originally appeared on SSI sister publication campussafetymagazine.com.

By Robin Hattersley Gray

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. — Video analytics or video content analysis has been around for years, but it previously didn’t have a very good reputation due to its cost and propensity for false alarms. Fortunately, the price tag of these systems has decreased significantly since they were launched. Additionally, the false alarm issue has been addressed for the most part.

Now video content analysis is living up to its promise of notifying campus public safety departments in real time when an incident is occurring, enabling officers to respond faster and with more information.

Need proof? Just ask California State University Northridge (CSUN) Police Chief Anne Glavin and Captain Scott VanScoy who worked with IXP Corp. to install video analytics two years ago. CSUN enhanced their video surveillance capabilities by coupling traditional video with analytics to monitor parking garages, parking lots, administrative buildings and other areas on campus.

The results of the implementation of this technology have been impressive. In 2015, CSUN’s parking lots experienced an 11% decrease in crime, including a 60% drop in grand theft auto. In the first half of 2016, officers were able to disrupt 32 crimes in progress or that had just occurred.

In this exclusive interview with Campus Safety magazine, Glavin and VanScoy discuss the specifics of their video analytics installation, including the process they used to select the system, some tips on how to address budget issues and how the system works.

