How to Enhance Intrusion Detection With Control Panels

When a team of people work together, they utilize each other’s strengths to produce the best results and their output is often better than what an individual could deliver on his or her own. The same can be said for physical security technology.

As intrusion technology continues to advance, detection of security threats is improving as a result of integrating other technologies with the security control panel.

Intrusion control panels can accept alarms or events from various devices — motion detectors, surveillance cameras, access readers and more — and use those alarms to trigger actions that focus the attention of security personnel or the central monitoring station operator.

Combining these integration capabilities with the latest improvements in detection technology enables powerful security solutions.

Innovation in Motion Detection

Motion detectors have become truly intelligent devices. Detectors with an onboard microprocessor can intelligently analyze the signals produced by motion to make a very fast but accurate alarm decision.

The result is the ability to provide an almost instant response to intruders while ignoring signals received as a result of small animals, fans, blowing plants and papers or movement from hanging signs. Traditional detectors without this technology cannot analyze the signal at that level of detail.

They have to rely on pulse count technology, which results in more false alarms and missed detections. Motion detectors now also feature advancements that make installation faster and more accurate to ensure reliable performance. Incorrect wiring or mounting can reduce accuracy and result in increased false alarms.

Features like integrated end-of-line (EOL) resistors and bubble levels, and lift-gate terminal strips help to minimize installation errors, thereby improving motion detector performance.

Integrate Video to Verify Alarms

Integrating IP video cameras with the intrusion detection system allows system events, such as an alarm from a motion detector point, to trigger camera actions. This includes sending video snapshots via email from cameras focused on the area.

A video snapshot can be delivered direct to the end user to notify them of the security risk. Using a smartphone or tablet, the end user can then view live video from cameras integrated with the intrusion control panel to stay informed about what is happening at their facility.

Cameras can activate points on the control panel through video motion detection or video analytics. Intelligent IP video cameras can be programmed for triggers like line crossing, loitering and much more.

This can be used to alert the intrusion control panel to scenarios such as an outdoor perimeter breach. The analytic alert can immediately fault the corresponding point on the control panel, prompting the panel to communicate the alarm to the central station or to send a video snapshot in an event notification via email or text message to the end user.

Some systems can also detect and report if the camera has been covered, painted or repointed in an attempt to impede it from capturing an actual event. Some control panels are able to perform this level of integration with no third-party server required.

The control panel treats the camera as an integrated device and provides commands directly via a local area network. This eliminates the need for a third-party server.

Add in Access to Prevent Entry

An intrusion control panel that also integrates access control capabilities can alert the user to unauthorized entry attempts. For example, a person presenting a credential at a door that he or she is not authorized to enter will trigger the alarm panel, and hence an integrated IP camera, to send a video snapshot of the event to the user.

Integrating access control also enables dual authentication to prevent unauthorized entry to particularly sensitive areas or buildings. Users must present two forms of identification — typically something they have and something they know — to gain entry.

For example, they must present a credential at the access reader and a PIN at the keypad. Each form of detection technology has its strengths, and contributes in different ways.

Motion detectors are king of detecting the first step of an intruder inside a building, access control helps to keep unauthorized individuals out, and surveillance cameras can detect potential intruders before they even attempt to enter the facility.

When integrated, these technologies create a more complete intrusion detection solution.

Paul Garms is the Director of Regional Marketing for Intrusion Systems at Bosch Security Systems. He can be reached at [email protected]