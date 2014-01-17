SSI logo

How to Prevent a Kitchen Fire During the Holidays

Fire safety tips to ensure the safety of families during the holiday season.

Over twice as many home cooking fires occur on Christmas Eve and Christmas than on a typical day.


The holidays are always one of the most hectic and stressful times of the year. The last thing one needs to worry about is dealing with a fire right before the whole family comes over for dinner.

The latest report from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) contains some eye-opening results.

Home cooking fires peak on major U.S. holidays that include cooking, such as Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The report also shows that cooking is the leading cause of home structure fires and injuries in the country. States that reported cooking fires hit new highs in 2012, 2013 and 2014. In 2014, U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated 1,730 home cooking fires on Thanksgiving, the most of any day for such fires.

RELATED: Kitchens Are Hot Spot for Fire Prevention

“The data suggests that it’s often a combination of factors that contribute to an increased risk of home cooking fires on Thanksgiving,” says Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. “People are preparing multiple dishes for many guests and there can be plenty of distraction in the home, which can make it all too easy to forget what’s on the stove. That’s when cooking mishaps are most likely to occur.”

Regardless of the situation, it is important to remain aware while cooking in the kitchen this holiday season. Share these tips with your customers to ensure the safety of their homes and families.

7 Tips to Prevent Kitchen Fires During the Holidays

 

 
Steve Karantzoulidis
Steven A. Karantzoulidis is the Web Editor for Security Sales & Integration. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a degree in Communication and has a background in Film, A/V and Social Media.
Contact Steve Karantzoulidis: [email protected]
